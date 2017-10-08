WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Kit - What Would You Like?

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:31 pm
Wirefan
Image
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:38 pm
easyWire
Wirefan wrote:
Image


Nice work!

Number 2 for me please. You should forward it to the club after a vote on here?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:42 pm
Jack Pepsi
Wirefan wrote:
Image

I'm a fan of a white kit so for me it would have to be number 2 Home and number 1 Away. Nice job
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:00 am
Smith's Brolly
Wirefan wrote:
Image

Num 1 was one of my favourite shirts in past, so I too go for 2..
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:17 am
I'd like to see a 1990 home shirt replica and a 1995 away shirt replica. My 2 favourite kits.

Of wire fans designs I like the second but would prefer it all primrose where the white is, leave the rest the same.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:34 am
Wirefan
I think I prefer my first design. Like the Australia national top. Nice and simple.
