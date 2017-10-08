WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Kit - What Would You Like?

New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:56 am
2014 away is the best we've had in years
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:21 am
Agreed. 2012 pretty nice too. Let’s stick with white with a bit of the p’n’b
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:10 am
I like the yellow away miller with blue shoulder block not shown too and the Tetleys 3rd shirt not shown.
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:52 am
I've got the '99 black one in a drawer upstairs. Really cheap material.
Image
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:52 am
The jersey, not the drawer.
Image
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:54 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Image

Christ rugby league kits really have become monstrosities in the modern era. They’re a far cry from the classy simplicity of those Harry Bath and Brian Becan wore. They’re more like something resembling the design of a transformer or this cartoon from when I was a kid, The Centurians: Image
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
