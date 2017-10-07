We were damned good that night, bear in mind the Aussies had been beaten at Wembley only a few days before, and we were next in line for the backlash.
We were due to play their midweek side, but their cosch gave a few of their Test side a bit of "tough love" , and selected a few of their elite.
iirc, 3 of their 4 tries were right at the end of each half. Gary Tees played a stormer, that night.
