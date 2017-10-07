lefty goldblatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm

Posts: 5633

Location: South Stand.....bored



The 89 Milwaukee one was a favourite of mine, at the time Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist. easyWire

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm

Posts: 456

Location: Dubai

latchfordbob wrote:



Really?



Didn’t we once have a special shirt in the mid to late 90s that looked very similar to this? It was almost all Primrose with red and green trim or stripes down one side or something? Can’t remember if it was an away shirt or a one-off, but my mum threw all my shirts out when I left to live in the states for 6 months. Didn’t we once have a special shirt in the mid to late 90s that looked very similar to this? It was almost all Primrose with red and green trim or stripes down one side or something? Can’t remember if it was an away shirt or a one-off, but my mum threw all my shirts out when I left to live in the states for 6 months. lefty goldblatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm

Posts: 5633

Location: South Stand.....bored

easyWire wrote: Didn’t we once have a special shirt in the mid to late 90s that looked very similar to this? It was almost all Primrose with red and green trim or stripes down one side or something? Can’t remember if it was an away shirt or a one-off, but my mum threw all my shirts out when I left to live in the states for 6 months.

That would've been around the time of the touring 94 Australians. Iirc, Cullen had something to do with it, and wanted us to wear it against the Aussies, but the camp Wigan bookmaker (who was in charge at the time) vetoed it, but praised "Young Cullen" for his business acumen That would've been around the time of the touring 94 Australians. Iirc, Cullen had something to do with it, and wanted us to wear it against the Aussies, but the camp Wigan bookmaker (who was in charge at the time) vetoed it, but praised "Young Cullen" for his business acumen Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist. easyWire

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm

Posts: 456

Location: Dubai





EDIT: look what I found:

https://youtu.be/eS0CEOoQZQ0 Ah yes now I remember. Wonder if anyone has a photo of it. I think I quite liked it at the time. Would’ve been November of the 94-95 season? We got beat 24-0 (?) and despite not scoring the team defended pretty well against a side with Langer, Lazarus and a young Wendell Sailor amongst others.EDIT: look what I found: lefty goldblatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm

Posts: 5633

Location: South Stand.....bored

We were damned good that night, bear in mind the Aussies had been beaten at Wembley only a few days before, and we were next in line for the backlash.

We were due to play their midweek side, but their cosch gave a few of their Test side a bit of "tough love" , and selected a few of their elite.



iirc, 3 of their 4 tries were right at the end of each half. Gary Tees played a stormer, that night. Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, jackflash, latchfordbob, Leeds Thirteen, Mr Snoodle, rubber duckie, Rugby, sally cinnamon and 325 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 38 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,730 2,302 76,284 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























