Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:00 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
I like it, give him something to keep him busy with, he'll bot be posting on here.

Smart.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:04 pm
latchfordbob
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Away shirt designed by Ian Brown, I'd buy that.

Really?

Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:24 pm
Smith's Brolly
latchfordbob wrote:
Really?

Well, it's mainly primrose!
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:39 pm
lefty goldblatt
The 89 Milwaukee one was a favourite of mine, at the time
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:26 pm
easyWire
latchfordbob wrote:
Really?

Didn’t we once have a special shirt in the mid to late 90s that looked very similar to this? It was almost all Primrose with red and green trim or stripes down one side or something? Can’t remember if it was an away shirt or a one-off, but my mum threw all my shirts out when I left to live in the states for 6 months.
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:36 pm
lefty goldblatt
easyWire wrote:
Didn’t we once have a special shirt in the mid to late 90s that looked very similar to this? It was almost all Primrose with red and green trim or stripes down one side or something? Can’t remember if it was an away shirt or a one-off, but my mum threw all my shirts out when I left to live in the states for 6 months.

That would've been around the time of the touring 94 Australians. Iirc, Cullen had something to do with it, and wanted us to wear it against the Aussies, but the camp Wigan bookmaker (who was in charge at the time) vetoed it, but praised "Young Cullen" for his business acumen
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:40 pm
easyWire
Ah yes now I remember. Wonder if anyone has a photo of it. I think I quite liked it at the time. Would’ve been November of the 94-95 season? We got beat 24-0 (?) and despite not scoring the team defended pretty well against a side with Langer, Lazarus and a young Wendell Sailor amongst others.

EDIT: look what I found:
https://youtu.be/eS0CEOoQZQ0
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:50 pm
lefty goldblatt
We were damned good that night, bear in mind the Aussies had been beaten at Wembley only a few days before, and we were next in line for the backlash.
We were due to play their midweek side, but their cosch gave a few of their Test side a bit of "tough love" , and selected a few of their elite.

iirc, 3 of their 4 tries were right at the end of each half. Gary Tees played a stormer, that night.
