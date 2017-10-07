Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm Posts: 35496 Location: "The cuss i will?"
I like it, give him something to keep him busy with, he'll bot be posting on here.
Smart.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm Posts: 456 Location: Dubai
latchfordbob wrote:
Really?
Didn’t we once have a special shirt in the mid to late 90s that looked very similar to this? It was almost all Primrose with red and green trim or stripes down one side or something? Can’t remember if it was an away shirt or a one-off, but my mum threw all my shirts out when I left to live in the states for 6 months.
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm Posts: 5632 Location: South Stand.....bored
easyWire wrote:
Didn’t we once have a special shirt in the mid to late 90s that looked very similar to this? It was almost all Primrose with red and green trim or stripes down one side or something? Can’t remember if it was an away shirt or a one-off, but my mum threw all my shirts out when I left to live in the states for 6 months.
That would've been around the time of the touring 94 Australians. Iirc, Cullen had something to do with it, and wanted us to wear it against the Aussies, but the camp Wigan bookmaker (who was in charge at the time) vetoed it, but praised "Young Cullen" for his business acumen
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm Posts: 456 Location: Dubai
Ah yes now I remember. Wonder if anyone has a photo of it. I think I quite liked it at the time. Would’ve been November of the 94-95 season? We got beat 24-0 (?) and despite not scoring the team defended pretty well against a side with Langer, Lazarus and a young Wendell Sailor amongst others.
