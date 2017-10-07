easyWire wrote: Didn’t we once have a special shirt in the mid to late 90s that looked very similar to this? It was almost all Primrose with red and green trim or stripes down one side or something? Can’t remember if it was an away shirt or a one-off, but my mum threw all my shirts out when I left to live in the states for 6 months.

That would've been around the time of the touring 94 Australians. Iirc, Cullen had something to do with it, and wanted us to wear it against the Aussies, but the camp Wigan bookmaker (who was in charge at the time) vetoed it, but praised "Young Cullen" for his business acumen