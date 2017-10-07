|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Manchester
|
I think Leeds have had more Wire looking kits than Wire have at times:
(not so much on this picture but when they wore it on the pitch from a distance I kept thinking “that should be what our kit looks like”)
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:10 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35492
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
That bottom one is a Leeds kit, if we wore that sort of banding, a lot of people would say, why are we wearing a Leeds kit.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:14 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35492
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
I know what you're saying about having a primrose dominant shirt though. It's all been very very blue in recent years, and TBH I've not really liked any of them.
I got last year's shirt as it was the first with the new badge on, but tbh I've preferred all the red and black away tops more. This year's also being an exception
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:30 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Manchester
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
That bottom one is a Leeds kit, if we wore that sort of banding, a lot of people would say, why are we wearing a Leeds kit.
Yeah I know what you mean. I was thinking of the old Brian Bevan kits in relation to that leeds Wembkey kit:
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:33 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35492
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Yeah I know what you mean. I was thinking of the old Brian Bevan kits in relation to that leeds Wembkey kit:
didn't we try to recreate that one with the centenary custard splodge shirt of 95?
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:35 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35492
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Eh, almost
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:55 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 451
Location: Dubai
|
Ahhhh.... as bad as we are now, one is grateful that we don’t have to endure cold wet hypothermic days getting battered by Wigan as in the days of that centenary shirt. Dark times. Watching an overweight Lee Penny, who once showed international promise, dropping bombs again and again after a Saturday night out guzzling cheap lager with the rest of the squad.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:00 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8611
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I know what you're saying about having a primrose dominant shirt though. It's all been very very blue in recent years, and TBH I've not really liked any of them.
I got last year's shirt as it was the first with the new badge on, but tbh I've preferred all the red and black away tops more. This year's also being an exception
I'd have the all blue kit with a primrose W and collars anytime....and the Wire Vs (Bobby Fulton) Australia inverse primrose version.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:33 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 438
|
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Had John Squire been let loose with a paint brush while you were doing those shirts?
Away shirt designed by Ian Brown, I'd buy that.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DAG, Fatbelly, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, kev123, lister, Mr Snoodle, Orfie, Paul2812, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, tommyfinn and 424 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,239
|2,647
|76,282
|4,559
|SET
|