WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Kit - What Would You Like?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves New Kit - What Would You Like?

Post a reply
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:39 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Manchester
I think Leeds have had more Wire looking kits than Wire have at times:
Image (not so much on this picture but when they wore it on the pitch from a distance I kept thinking “that should be what our kit looks like”)

Image
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:10 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35492
Location: "The cuss i will?"
That bottom one is a Leeds kit, if we wore that sort of banding, a lot of people would say, why are we wearing a Leeds kit.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:14 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35492
Location: "The cuss i will?"
I know what you're saying about having a primrose dominant shirt though. It's all been very very blue in recent years, and TBH I've not really liked any of them.

I got last year's shirt as it was the first with the new badge on, but tbh I've preferred all the red and black away tops more. This year's also being an exception
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:30 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Manchester
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
That bottom one is a Leeds kit, if we wore that sort of banding, a lot of people would say, why are we wearing a Leeds kit.

Yeah I know what you mean. I was thinking of the old Brian Bevan kits in relation to that leeds Wembkey kit:
Image
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:33 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35492
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Yeah I know what you mean. I was thinking of the old Brian Bevan kits in relation to that leeds Wembkey kit:
Image

didn't we try to recreate that one with the centenary custard splodge shirt of 95?
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:35 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35492
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Image
Eh, almost
Last edited by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:39 am, edited 1 time in total.
Reason: v
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:55 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 451
Location: Dubai
Ahhhh.... as bad as we are now, one is grateful that we don’t have to endure cold wet hypothermic days getting battered by Wigan as in the days of that centenary shirt. Dark times. Watching an overweight Lee Penny, who once showed international promise, dropping bombs again and again after a Saturday night out guzzling cheap lager with the rest of the squad.
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:00 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8611
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I know what you're saying about having a primrose dominant shirt though. It's all been very very blue in recent years, and TBH I've not really liked any of them.

I got last year's shirt as it was the first with the new badge on, but tbh I've preferred all the red and black away tops more. This year's also being an exception

I'd have the all blue kit with a primrose W and collars anytime....and the Wire Vs (Bobby Fulton) Australia inverse primrose version.
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:33 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 438
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Had John Squire been let loose with a paint brush while you were doing those shirts?


Away shirt designed by Ian Brown, I'd buy that.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DAG, Fatbelly, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, kev123, lister, Mr Snoodle, Orfie, Paul2812, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, tommyfinn and 424 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,2392,64776,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM