Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:18 pm
Yep I like that too, ducks prefer the Amazon over the Suwannee anyways.
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:46 pm
We do seem to do well in White when we start a new era.

Also, psychologically for the players I think a shirt that’s as different from last year as it can be. Just to draw an absolute line under that disaster and mark our new era.
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:50 pm
easyWire wrote:
We do seem to do well in White when we start a new era.

Also, psychologically for the players I think a shirt that’s as different from last year as it can be. Just to draw an absolute line under that disaster and mark our new era.


Cherry and white? :)
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:55 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
Cherry and white? :)


If the theft of George Williams could go unnoticed in it then yes, sure.
Re: New Kit - What Would You Like?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:41 pm
new kit not arsed- some new players would do to play in the dam thing would do for starters
