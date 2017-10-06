WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How long?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves How long?

Post a reply
How long?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:59 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 804
Location: Sunny Southport
After the GF before we appear on the Super League forum rather than the Super8's?!
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: How long?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:00 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 432
Think it's usually around time fixtures are announced.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: How long?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:06 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 176
The thread title made me laugh
Re: How long?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:10 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 402
Location: Manchester
wire-flyer wrote:
The thread title made me laugh

Made me think of Eric Morecambe
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Fourpointtry, Gazwire, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Maco7, marshman777, Mr Snoodle, Orfie, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Saint_Claire, scott-the-red, Smith's Brolly, wire-flyer, wire-wire, wirefox, wiretillidie30 and 600 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,9673,30276,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.