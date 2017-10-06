Looking for a bit of help

Having booked our tickets on the if form and having them confirmed as purchased the tickets have not arrived. Dispite three calls they have said we have to pick them up at Old Trafford and the only direction is the office is in the North West corner.

These things happen I suppose but being 71 I don't want to be scrambling around looking for the office any info on sitiing would be much appreciated and yes I've been to all the other finals but never took any notice of were the ticket office was situated why would I?