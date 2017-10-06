WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - collection of tickets at Old Trafford

Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:56 pm
digger47 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2008 10:27 am
Posts: 263
Looking for a bit of help
Having booked our tickets on the if form and having them confirmed as purchased the tickets have not arrived. Dispite three calls they have said we have to pick them up at Old Trafford and the only direction is the office is in the North West corner.
These things happen I suppose but being 71 I don't want to be scrambling around looking for the office any info on sitiing would be much appreciated and yes I've been to all the other finals but never took any notice of were the ticket office was situated why would I?
Re: collection of tickets at Old Trafford
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:19 pm
HRS Rhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 141
Is it this one? Its at the NW corner...

http://www.manutd.com/en/Tickets-And-Ho ... Hours.aspx

