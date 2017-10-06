WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Squad Sticky

2018 Squad Sticky
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:33 pm
Nat (Rugby_Aholic)
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Sep 18, 2003 11:57 am
Posts: 2494
Location: Halifax
Confirmed Signed
Brandon Moore
Shane Grady
Adam Tangata
Jacob Fairbank


Departures
Luke Nelmes
Martin Reilly
Ryan Boyle
Rob Worrincy
"Let only those who enter do so with pride and the determination to uphold the traditions of the club".

Re: 2018 Squad Sticky
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:23 am
mr t hall
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2539
Alex Mammone-departure
Re: 2018 Squad Sticky
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:52 am
mr t hall
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2539
Harry Kidd-new signing,the weekends worst kept secret,the new Mitch..
Re: 2018 Squad Sticky
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:35 am
mr t hall
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2539
Ben Heaton
James Woodburn-Hall
Any chance of this being updated or have you started it and left it like the French rumours......

Users browsing this forum: faxcar, Howardposner, Hudd-Shay, mr t hall and 104 guests

