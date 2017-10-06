WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Thompson

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Jordan Thompson

Post a reply
Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:31 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1711
Location: wakefield
Signed by Leigh from Hull, a player I have always liked, excellent signing for Leigh, would have thought he would have attracted interest from most SL clubs. Think Hull are clearing the way to make sure that Hadley gets a starting spot.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, FIL, got there, Khlav Kalash, leedscat, malpalu, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Towns88, Tricky2309, wakefieldwall, WakiLeaks, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 393 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,8482,97976,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM