Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:57 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
I think that the consensus is that Henderson is a decent appointment as far as assistant is concerned. Does anyone know whether Price and Henderson have any previous involvement with each other, was Henderson primarily Price's or the club's pick?

Cronulla played an exhibition game against the London Broncos ahead of the World Club Challenge. Would have helped how close Broncos were to beating Warrington in middle 8's also.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:29 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Cronulla played an exhibition game against the London Broncos ahead of the World Club Challenge. Would have helped how close Broncos were to beating Warrington in middle 8's also.


So whilst it may prove to be a successful combination, there isn't any evidence that Henderson is Price's man. If anything it points more to a bit of succession planning by the club, the two year deal also got me thinking that this may be the case, a question of both of them in the shop window.

Is a two year deal long enough whatever happens next year will still be heavily influenced or perhaps more correctly assessed from the point of view of Smith and Agar?

I suppose by midway through 2019 we will have an idea how well this regime are doing
