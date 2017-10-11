Wires71 wrote: What coaching abilities and track record does he have currently which you deem essential for us to keep, at the moment?

He has the England Academy gig, so presumably someone has seen something in him. Its far too early to be writing off his coaching career at this stage.That said, I think he needs to do a few years at Warrington, a couple somewhere else as an assistant, then look for a Championship side Head coach position. I'm not too keen on appointing Head Coaches who have only built experience in one environment - an environment of comfort at that.Happy for Briers to stay as a member of the coaching staff, as he develops his career and possibly moves on to other things as he gains experience.