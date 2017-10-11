WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Assistant Coach???

Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:56 am
Wires71
rubber duckie wrote:
I agree...not so old ideas to me. He has a place here.


What coaching abilities and track record does he have currently which you deem essential for us to keep, at the moment?
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:10 am
Shazbaz
Wires71 wrote:
What coaching abilities and track record does he have currently which you deem essential for us to keep, at the moment?

They all play golf together :lol:
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:24 am
Snaggletooth
Maybe see how his England Academy side get on?
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:57 am
Wires71 wrote:
What coaching abilities and track record does he have currently which you deem essential for us to keep, at the moment?


He has the England Academy gig, so presumably someone has seen something in him. Its far too early to be writing off his coaching career at this stage.

That said, I think he needs to do a few years at Warrington, a couple somewhere else as an assistant, then look for a Championship side Head coach position. I'm not too keen on appointing Head Coaches who have only built experience in one environment - an environment of comfort at that.

Happy for Briers to stay as a member of the coaching staff, as he develops his career and possibly moves on to other things as he gains experience.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:04 am
Wirefan
If your a new guy coming into lead an existing group in a new environment, you absolutely need someone whos witnessed what's gone on in the past. Trust me I know as I've done it. Outside in its easy to think a complete refresh of the leadership team is best, but that's not necessarily the best route forward.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:48 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
He has the England Academy gig, so presumably someone has seen something in him. Its far too early to be writing off his coaching career at this stage.

That said, I think he needs to do a few years at Warrington, a couple somewhere else as an assistant, then look for a Championship side Head coach position. I'm not too keen on appointing Head Coaches who have only built experience in one environment - an environment of comfort at that.

Happy for Briers to stay as a member of the coaching staff, as he develops his career and possibly moves on to other things as he gains experience.

I agree
