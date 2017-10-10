Browny moving briers out of then club for fresh ideas and experience doesn't make sense, Briers will get fresh ideas and a different experience by staying at wire, certainly for the next season or 2 anyway. Perhaps then he will need to move on to further his career. He should be out of his comfort zone anyway, he has to impress the new coach and assistant.



I'm very happy with the appointment of Andrew Henderson, more reason to feel optimistic. I'm starting to feel hopeful of a decent playing roster and certainly better performances.