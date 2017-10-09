WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Assistant Coach???

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:08 pm
    silver2 wrote:
    So,What does this all mean for Mr Briers?

    Time for him to move on, now.
    He's been in our employ for 20 years, and the club don't owe him a living, nor vice-versa.

    Fresh ideas from top to bottom is what's needed.

    Onwards, Wire
    Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
    Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:27 pm
    lefty goldblatt wrote:
      Time for him to move on, now.
      He's been in our employ for 20 years, and the club don't owe him a living, nor vice-versa.

      Fresh ideas from top to bottom is what's needed.

      Onwards, Wire


      We should be encouraging Briers to drop down a division or even go to Australia and learn a few new tricks. He is in his thirties and has a long career in coaching if he wants it. But I basically agree; we need fresh ideas so he needs to go elsewhere and find some. If he does well I would love to see him back in a few years.
      Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
      Horne > Myler


      Best back row in the game?
      Odemwingie wrote:
      Depends what you're looking for.

      Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.

      If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.


      boz the warrior wrote:
      lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger


      Northampton_Saint wrote:
      We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
      Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:14 pm
      Psychedelic Casual wrote:
      Wow, I wouldn’t have complained if he’d been named the Head Coach so if he’s coming in as #2 with future planning to takeover as #1 then I’m very happy with that.


      Yes if this is true it is very encouraging. I would have been happy with him as Head Coach as well.

      He seems to be the stand out of the newer coaching generation and all the reports about him in London are very positive - plays a good brand of rugby, gets the players behind him and creates a positive atmosphere. I have liked listening to him as a pundit as well, he has interesting opinions but also seems like he's down to earth with no ego.

      Lets hope this is a rumour that has legs as he could be a real positive for Wire. :CHEERS:
      Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:16 am
      sally cinnamon wrote:
      Yes if this is true it is very encouraging. I would have been happy with him as Head Coach as well.

      He seems to be the stand out of the newer coaching generation and all the reports about him in London are very positive - plays a good brand of rugby, gets the players behind him and creates a positive atmosphere. I have liked listening to him as a pundit as well, he has interesting opinions but also seems like he's down to earth with no ego.

      Lets hope this is a rumour that has legs as he could be a real positive for Wire. :CHEERS:


      Henderson has now signed for Wire as assistant coach.

      Reported in Warrington Guardian.
      Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:21 am
      https://warringtonwolves.com/club-news/ ... assistant/
      Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:23 am
      Well sounds like briers is here for the foreseeable future off the end of that.
