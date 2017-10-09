Psychedelic Casual wrote: Wow, I wouldn’t have complained if he’d been named the Head Coach so if he’s coming in as #2 with future planning to takeover as #1 then I’m very happy with that.

Yes if this is true it is very encouraging. I would have been happy with him as Head Coach as well.He seems to be the stand out of the newer coaching generation and all the reports about him in London are very positive - plays a good brand of rugby, gets the players behind him and creates a positive atmosphere. I have liked listening to him as a pundit as well, he has interesting opinions but also seems like he's down to earth with no ego.Lets hope this is a rumour that has legs as he could be a real positive for Wire.