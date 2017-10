lefty goldblatt wrote: Time for him to move on, now.

He's been in our employ for 20 years, and the club don't owe him a living, nor vice-versa.



Fresh ideas from top to bottom is what's needed.



We should be encouraging Briers to drop down a division or even go to Australia and learn a few new tricks. He is in his thirties and has a long career in coaching if he wants it. But I basically agree; we need fresh ideas so he needs to go elsewhere and find some. If he does well I would love to see him back in a few years.