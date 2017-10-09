|
Wirefan wrote:
You are right RD
thanks.
Even when the final outcome proves different....we were always in for them.
once a wire always a wire
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:38 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
Presumably he was lined up a while ago knowing Agar was off to Aus?
No was recent.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:01 pm
League Express say we are expected to announce a English based coach as assistant in the coming days.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:10 pm
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:26 pm
So,What does this all mean for Mr Briers?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:27 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Andrew Henderson
Wow, I wouldn’t have complained if he’d been named the Head Coach so if he’s coming in as #2 with future planning to takeover as #1 then I’m very happy with that.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:34 pm
silver2 wrote:
So,What does this all mean for Mr Briers?
No idea and not bothered,great player but not yet coaching material for me.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:21 pm
silver2 wrote:
So,What does this all mean for Mr Briers?
Presuming Price is happy with it, it will leave him in his existing role, he was only a member of the coaching staff, not assistant coach.
Was he in charge of the reserves officially? As well as being involved with the first team I presume?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:24 pm
Andrew Henderson ,i wonder if Wales's top try scorer ,Rhys Williams, will come up with him to take one of the wing places & perhaps J. Sammut to partner Kevin Brown in the halves ? Matt Russell moving to reserve dummy half scooter ?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:30 pm
ninearches wrote:
Andrew Henderson ,i wonder if Wales's top try scorer ,Rhys Williams, will come up with him to take one of the wing places & perhaps J. Sammut to partner Kevin Brown in the halves ? Matt Russell moving to reserve dummy half scooter ?
It suddenly seems a bit weird now!
