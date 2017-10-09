WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Assistant Coach???

Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:34 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8642
Wirefan wrote:
You are right RD
thanks.
Even when the final outcome proves different....we were always in for them.
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:38 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4568
Location: Warrington
Captain Hook wrote:
Presumably he was lined up a while ago knowing Agar was off to Aus?


No was recent.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:01 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3662
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
League Express say we are expected to announce a English based coach as assistant in the coming days.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:10 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4568
Location: Warrington
Signed today. Hendo.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:26 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 843
Location: Warrington
So,What does this all mean for Mr Briers?
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:27 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 427
Location: Manchester
rubber duckie wrote:
Andrew Henderson

Wow, I wouldn’t have complained if he’d been named the Head Coach so if he’s coming in as #2 with future planning to takeover as #1 then I’m very happy with that.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:34 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3662
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
silver2 wrote:
So,What does this all mean for Mr Briers?


No idea and not bothered,great player but not yet coaching material for me.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:21 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 933
silver2 wrote:
So,What does this all mean for Mr Briers?


Presuming Price is happy with it, it will leave him in his existing role, he was only a member of the coaching staff, not assistant coach.

Was he in charge of the reserves officially? As well as being involved with the first team I presume?
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:24 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3358
Location: newton-le-willows
Andrew Henderson ,i wonder if Wales's top try scorer ,Rhys Williams, will come up with him to take one of the wing places & perhaps J. Sammut to partner Kevin Brown in the halves ? Matt Russell moving to reserve dummy half scooter ?
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:30 pm
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 794
ninearches wrote:
Andrew Henderson ,i wonder if Wales's top try scorer ,Rhys Williams, will come up with him to take one of the wing places & perhaps J. Sammut to partner Kevin Brown in the halves ? Matt Russell moving to reserve dummy half scooter ?


It suddenly seems a bit weird now!
