Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:15 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14113
Location: NFL playoffs
easyWire wrote:
I think you’re right, but I’d like to see an assistant who’s being groomed to take over from Price (if he does a good job here). A bit like Elliott then Noble at Bradford.


...then McNamara after Noble
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:17 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14113
Location: NFL playoffs
rubber duckie wrote:
I don't believe what many of you are posting here....give your heads a wobble!
....why is it thought Price would bring his own assistant?...how much money do we pay to up root and Aus family just to be an assistant in the SL?

No chance he'll be allowed that and no chance an Aussie would even think it!

If an Aussie family comes over for Price to have him an assistant I'll show my ass at Market Gate.


Another problem for an Aussie who is not already over here, and isn't an existing or recent head coach, might be getting a work permit.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:16 am
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7925
Location: Warrington
New British based assistant coach to be named in the next few days according to the League Express.

If it's who I've heard then I'm happy. Looks to be a very good young coach.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:21 am
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4556
Location: Warrington
Who's that then?
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:30 am
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 462
Location: Dubai
Someone from Batley mentioned Matt Diskin a while back, but this was before Steve Price was even confirmed. Maybe the club have had an eye on him for a while?

Paul Deacon was fairly popular as attacking coach at Wigan but I wonder whether having two years out at Sale would make it difficult to transition back?
