Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:29 am
easyWire
I think you’re right, but I’d like to see an assistant who’s being groomed to take over from Price (if he does a good job here). A bit like Elliott then Noble at Bradford.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:35 am
Wires71
Wirefan wrote:
I expect Price to bring in a fellow aussie, either one already here and used to SL or one he's worked with previously who will need to relocate.

I'm glad we're putting a complete new broom through the club but with that comes significant challenges. Don't underestimate how difficult it is to get things right from scratch.


I hope so. Price needs to be empowered to arrange the entire performance team and playing staff in the way he wants, without interference or "legacy" issues.

Best thing for both club and Briers would be to move him on also. I've never been 100% about his character (seen with my own eyes at a Vice President function), but that didn't matter when he started to perform to potential on the field 2009-12. To develop his career he needs to move out of the comfort blanket, 20 years at 1 club steeped in 15 years of mediocrity is unhealthy. Maybe a move to a role in Australia would be good.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:17 pm
rubber duckie
I don't believe what many of you are posting here....give your heads a wobble!
....why is it thought Price would bring his own assistant?...how much money do we pay to up root and Aus family just to be an assistant in the SL?

No chance he'll be allowed that and no chance an Aussie would even think it!

If an Aussie family comes over for Price to have him an assistant I'll show my ass at Market Gate.
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:22 pm
Builth Wells Wire
rubber duckie wrote:
I don't believe what many of you are posting here....give your heads a wobble!
....why is it thought Price would bring his own assistant?...how much money do we pay to up root and Aus family just to be an assistant in the SL?

No chance he'll be allowed that and no chance an Aussie would even think it!

If an Aussie family comes over for Price to have him an assistant I'll show my ass at Market Gate.


The Australian assistant may not have a family.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:24 pm
rubber duckie
Well let's hope he has a chin.
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:34 pm
Builth Wells Wire
rubber duckie wrote:
Well let's hope he has a chin.

I don't understand what you mean.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:41 pm
easyWire
rubber duckie wrote:
Well let's hope he has a chin.


Is it just me or does our new messiah remind us of... Gail Platt - in ‘confused/shocked pose’...?

Image

Image

#separatedatbirth
Last edited by easyWire on Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:50 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:49 pm
Builth Wells Wire
rubber duckie wrote:
Well let's hope he has a chin.

Do you have Geniophobia?
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:18 pm
rubber duckie
No I worry for him, he's gonna need an assistant because it'll take him all preseason to change his pillow cases.
once a wire always a wire
