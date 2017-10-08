Wirefan wrote: I expect Price to bring in a fellow aussie, either one already here and used to SL or one he's worked with previously who will need to relocate.



I'm glad we're putting a complete new broom through the club but with that comes significant challenges. Don't underestimate how difficult it is to get things right from scratch.

I hope so. Price needs to be empowered to arrange the entire performance team and playing staff in the way he wants, without interference or "legacy" issues.Best thing for both club and Briers would be to move him on also. I've never been 100% about his character (seen with my own eyes at a Vice President function), but that didn't matter when he started to perform to potential on the field 2009-12. To develop his career he needs to move out of the comfort blanket, 20 years at 1 club steeped in 15 years of mediocrity is unhealthy. Maybe a move to a role in Australia would be good.