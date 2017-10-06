WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Assistant Coach???

Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:58 pm
morleys_deckchair
Monaghan
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:03 pm
charlie caroli
Neil Jukes. :thumb:
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:07 am
Uncle Rico
charlie caroli wrote:
Neil Jukes. :thumb:


Charlie wishes
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:54 am
rubber duckie
charlie caroli wrote:
Neil Jukes. :thumb:
clowning about.
once a wire always a wire
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:33 pm
Snaggletooth
Jerome Guissett last game at Leigh was his last game at Catalan.
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:13 pm
Captain Hook
Surely it will be Price's choice? In which case you would assume he will go for someone he knows?
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:15 pm
wire-flyer
Tony? :-)
Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:14 am
Leythersteve
Jukes
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Yahoo [Bot] and 172 guests

