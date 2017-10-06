WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Assistant Coach???

Re: New Assistant Coach???
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:25 pm
Jimathay User avatar
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Lymm
As much as I'm enjoying the end of season rumor mill on new signings and head coach, no sooner have we hired a coach, we now have a thread on who the assistant will be!

Should we start a thread on who we think the new Retail Admin Assistant will be, or does anyone have any insider knowledge on when we expect an announcement on our new Head Physiotherapist?
-Long time lurker-
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:31 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 275
Jimathay wrote:
As much as I'm enjoying the end of season rumor mill on new signings and head coach, no sooner have we hired a coach, we now have a thread on who the assistant will be!

Should we start a thread on who we think the new Retail Admin Assistant will be, or does anyone have any insider knowledge on when we expect an announcement on our new Head Physiotherapist?


Don't spoil everyone's fun. People cant sleep at night.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:56 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 806
Location: Sunny Southport
Next stop, why haven't they announced who the new assistant is yet? What was our CEO doing in Australia...I want to know, and I want to know NOW!
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:07 pm
Jimathay User avatar
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Lymm
Betfred odds are back up for the Retail Admin Assistant role:

2/1 Gary, 24, from Orford
11/2 Sarah, 22, from Thelwall
6/1 Pete, 29, from Sankey
10/1 Rachel, 18 from Birchwood
-Long time lurker-
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:08 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4548
Location: Warrington
Captain Hook wrote:
Next stop, why haven't they announced who the new assistant is yet? What was our CEO doing in Australia...I want to know, and I want to know NOW!


Bore off. Seems it's you who can't let it go.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:55 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 179
New assistant coach needs to be someone we can blame everything for
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:02 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3196
Location: Stuck in 1982
wire-flyer wrote:
New assistant coach needs to be someone we can blame everything for


That's not quite right W-F, we will surely blame Price first as he's the head coach particularly if he's Price's guy, unless he plays squash.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:59 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 806
Location: Sunny Southport
Wirefan wrote:
Bore off. Seems it's you who can't let it go.

I've upset you, I'm sorry.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:07 pm
easyWire User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 448
Location: Dubai
Jimathay wrote:
Betfred odds are back up for the Retail Admin Assistant role:

2/1 Gary, 24, from Orford
11/2 Sarah, 22, from Thelwall
6/1 Pete, 29, from Sankey
10/1 Rachel, 18 from Birchwood


Sarah from Thelwall has been quoted as saying she doesn’t want to move all the way across the water as she wants to stay close to her family in Lymm.

Pete spent 6 months in the top position at Matalan, but he was let go as it seemed he couldn’t fill the boots of the legendary Colin. However, rumours abound that he’d lost the fitting room and the staff had no respect for him. Understandable when he left their star performer in the store room on Grand Sale day.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:54 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 276
easyWire wrote:
Sarah from Thelwall has been quoted as saying she doesn’t want to move all the way across the water as she wants to stay close to her family in Lymm.

Pete spent 6 months in the top position at Matalan, but he was let go as it seemed he couldn’t fill the boots of the legendary Colin. However, rumours abound that he’d lost the fitting room and the staff had no respect for him. Understandable when he left their star performer in the store room on Grand Sale day.


Aaaahh Colin, What a guy!! Nobody has reached the peak he set so long ago :BOW:
