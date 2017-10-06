Jimathay wrote: Betfred odds are back up for the Retail Admin Assistant role:



2/1 Gary, 24, from Orford

11/2 Sarah, 22, from Thelwall

6/1 Pete, 29, from Sankey

10/1 Rachel, 18 from Birchwood

Sarah from Thelwall has been quoted as saying she doesn’t want to move all the way across the water as she wants to stay close to her family in Lymm.Pete spent 6 months in the top position at Matalan, but he was let go as it seemed he couldn’t fill the boots of the legendary Colin. However, rumours abound that he’d lost the fitting room and the staff had no respect for him. Understandable when he left their star performer in the store room on Grand Sale day.