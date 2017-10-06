|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Lymm
|
As much as I'm enjoying the end of season rumor mill on new signings and head coach, no sooner have we hired a coach, we now have a thread on who the assistant will be!
Should we start a thread on who we think the new Retail Admin Assistant will be, or does anyone have any insider knowledge on when we expect an announcement on our new Head Physiotherapist?
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 275
|
Jimathay wrote:
As much as I'm enjoying the end of season rumor mill on new signings and head coach, no sooner have we hired a coach, we now have a thread on who the assistant will be!
Should we start a thread on who we think the new Retail Admin Assistant will be, or does anyone have any insider knowledge on when we expect an announcement on our new Head Physiotherapist?
Don't spoil everyone's fun. People cant sleep at night.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:56 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 806
Location: Sunny Southport
|
Next stop, why haven't they announced who the new assistant is yet? What was our CEO doing in Australia...I want to know, and I want to know NOW!
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Lymm
|
Betfred odds are back up for the Retail Admin Assistant role:
2/1 Gary, 24, from Orford
11/2 Sarah, 22, from Thelwall
6/1 Pete, 29, from Sankey
10/1 Rachel, 18 from Birchwood
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4548
Location: Warrington
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Next stop, why haven't they announced who the new assistant is yet? What was our CEO doing in Australia...I want to know, and I want to know NOW!
Bore off. Seems it's you who can't let it go.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:55 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 179
|
New assistant coach needs to be someone we can blame everything for
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3196
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
wire-flyer wrote:
New assistant coach needs to be someone we can blame everything for
That's not quite right W-F, we will surely blame Price first as he's the head coach particularly if he's Price's guy, unless he plays squash.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 806
Location: Sunny Southport
|
Wirefan wrote:
Bore off. Seems it's you who can't let it go.
I've upset you, I'm sorry.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 448
Location: Dubai
|
Jimathay wrote:
Betfred odds are back up for the Retail Admin Assistant role:
2/1 Gary, 24, from Orford
11/2 Sarah, 22, from Thelwall
6/1 Pete, 29, from Sankey
10/1 Rachel, 18 from Birchwood
Sarah from Thelwall has been quoted as saying she doesn’t want to move all the way across the water as she wants to stay close to her family in Lymm.
Pete spent 6 months in the top position at Matalan, but he was let go as it seemed he couldn’t fill the boots of the legendary Colin. However, rumours abound that he’d lost the fitting room and the staff had no respect for him. Understandable when he left their star performer in the store room on Grand Sale day.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, easyWire, eddieH, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, Melph, MikeyWire, Mr Snoodle, runningman29, Smiffy27, Stitch, The All New Chester Wire, The Raging Bull, The Vicar of Widnes, Who are ya!!, wire-flyer, wire-wire, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 587 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,079
|3,262
|76,282
|4,559
|SET
|