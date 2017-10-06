|
|
To sign for us. Also heard Abdul to Dobbins and Hadley another season out on loan. Don't know what truths in it, just a rumour. Thought I might as well mention it.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:34 pm
|
|
giddyupoldfella wrote:
To sign for us. Also heard Abdul to Dobbins and Hadley another season out on loan. Don't know what truths in it, just a rumour. Thought I might as well mention it.
We haven't got a spot available and he's poop!
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:45 pm
|
|
Smiggs wrote:
We haven't got a spot available and he's poop!
Well like I said, I don't know what truths in it, but the same rumour I heard also mentioned Thompson too Leigh and that one has now happened. So I thought it was worth mentioning.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:24 pm
|
|
I didn't rate fash that highly when he was on loan with us looked too lightweight for prop.. Hopefully we will use Thompson put wide!
|
Englands Ashes
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:36 pm
|
|
oggy123 wrote:
I didn't rate fash that highly when he was on loan with us looked too lightweight for prop.. Hopefully we will use Thompson put wide!
He was only 20 when he played for you, which is prettyyoung for a prop.
He might not be tall,but is certainly not lightweight.
Hope Thompson goes well for you.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:01 pm
|
|
It's a classic case of when a player leaves for a club 'smaller than their own' you get comments like "good, he won't be missed etc" Some of our fans are doing the same, with Matty Fleming who we had on loan from Saints, but who has now joined London Broncos on a permanent deal. I thought he did well, but most 'appear' too be pleased we didn't sign him. I'm delighted Jordan has signed for us, he is Big & Mobile, unlike Glenn Stewart !
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:05 pm
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
It's a classic case of when a player leaves for a club 'smaller than their own' you get comments like "good, he won't be missed etc" Some of our fans are doing the same, with Matty Fleming who we had on loan from Saints, but who has now joined London Broncos on a permanent deal. I thought he did well, but most 'appear' too be pleased we didn't sign him. I'm delighted Jordan has signed for us, he is Big & Mobile, unlike Glenn Stewart !
just goes to show what these forums are really like!
go on twitter/facebook and its totally the opposite, fans thanking the player, wishing him luck and saying how well he did for us
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:11 pm
|
|
Think it's just an inevitable move by club and player. Think he's been a good servant of the club and never really let anyone down. Just think the club have advanced since he signed and if we are to move forward the club can't afford to carry players like before. Don't think we always utilised him fully as he does have good speed & footwork. He's a decent player and will be a very good signing for Leigh.
Good luck to Jordan and thanks for your efforts.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:28 am
|
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
It's a classic case of when a player leaves for a club 'smaller than their own' you get comments like "good, he won't be missed etc" Some of our fans are doing the same, with Matty Fleming who we had on loan from Saints, but who has now joined London Broncos on a permanent deal. I thought he did well, but most 'appear' too be pleased we didn't sign him. I'm delighted Jordan has signed for us, he is Big & Mobile, unlike Glenn Stewart !
Quite a few of us having been saying this all year, even when he signed a 2 year deal in June. I don't think anyone has said good in that way or he won't be missed, but his performances in the last 2 years haven't been good enough, think we have moved up a level and unlike players lie Bowden he hasn't
|
|