Think it's just an inevitable move by club and player. Think he's been a good servant of the club and never really let anyone down. Just think the club have advanced since he signed and if we are to move forward the club can't afford to carry players like before. Don't think we always utilised him fully as he does have good speed & footwork. He's a decent player and will be a very good signing for Leigh.

Good luck to Jordan and thanks for your efforts.