To sign for us. Also heard Abdul to Dobbins and Hadley another season out on loan. Don't know what truths in it, just a rumour. Thought I might as well mention it.

giddyupoldfella wrote: To sign for us. Also heard Abdul to Dobbins and Hadley another season out on loan. Don't know what truths in it, just a rumour. Thought I might as well mention it.



We haven't got a spot available and he's poop!

Smiggs wrote: We haven't got a spot available and he's poop! Well like I said, I don't know what truths in it, but the same rumour I heard also mentioned Thompson too Leigh and that one has now happened. So I thought it was worth mentioning. oggy123

I didn't rate fash that highly when he was on loan with us looked too lightweight for prop.. Hopefully we will use Thompson put wide! Englands Ashes Dave K. 100% League Network



oggy123 wrote: I didn't rate fash that highly when he was on loan with us looked too lightweight for prop.. Hopefully we will use Thompson put wide!



He was only 20 when he played for you, which is prettyyoung for a prop.



He might not be tall,but is certainly not lightweight.



He was only 20 when he played for you, which is pretty young for a prop. He might not be tall, but is certainly not lightweight. Hope Thompson goes well for you.

It's a classic case of when a player leaves for a club 'smaller than their own' you get comments like "good, he won't be missed etc" Some of our fans are doing the same, with Matty Fleming who we had on loan from Saints, but who has now joined London Broncos on a permanent deal. I thought he did well, but most 'appear' too be pleased we didn't sign him. I'm delighted Jordan has signed for us, he is Big & Mobile, unlike Glenn Stewart ! "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" number 6

It's a classic case of when a player leaves for a club 'smaller than their own' you get comments like "good, he won't be missed etc" Some of our fans are doing the same, with Matty Fleming who we had on loan from Saints, but who has now joined London Broncos on a permanent deal. I thought he did well, but most 'appear' too be pleased we didn't sign him. I'm delighted Jordan has signed for us, he is Big & Mobile, unlike Glenn Stewart !





just goes to show what these forums are really like!



just goes to show what these forums are really like! go on twitter/facebook and its totally the opposite, fans thanking the player, wishing him luck and saying how well he did for us

Think it's just an inevitable move by club and player. Think he's been a good servant of the club and never really let anyone down. Just think the club have advanced since he signed and if we are to move forward the club can't afford to carry players like before. Don't think we always utilised him fully as he does have good speed & footwork. He's a decent player and will be a very good signing for Leigh.

