Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:29 pm
giddyupoldfella User avatar






Smiggs wrote:
What as?
To sign for us. Also heard Abdul to Dobbins and Hadley another season out on loan. Don't know what truths in it, just a rumour. Thought I might as well mention it.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:34 pm

Smiggs
Smiggs User avatar






giddyupoldfella wrote:
To sign for us. Also heard Abdul to Dobbins and Hadley another season out on loan. Don't know what truths in it, just a rumour. Thought I might as well mention it.


We haven't got a spot available and he's poop!
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:45 pm
giddyupoldfella User avatar






Smiggs wrote:
We haven't got a spot available and he's poop!
Well like I said, I don't know what truths in it, but the same rumour I heard also mentioned Thompson too Leigh and that one has now happened. So I thought it was worth mentioning.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:24 pm

oggy123
oggy123 User avatar






I didn't rate fash that highly when he was on loan with us looked too lightweight for prop.. Hopefully we will use Thompson put wide!

Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:36 pm

Dave K.






oggy123 wrote:
I didn't rate fash that highly when he was on loan with us looked too lightweight for prop.. Hopefully we will use Thompson put wide!


He was only 20 when he played for you, which is prettyyoung for a prop.

He might not be tall,but is certainly not lightweight.

Hope Thompson goes well for you.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:01 pm

Budgiezilla
Budgiezilla User avatar






It's a classic case of when a player leaves for a club 'smaller than their own' you get comments like "good, he won't be missed etc" Some of our fans are doing the same, with Matty Fleming who we had on loan from Saints, but who has now joined London Broncos on a permanent deal. I thought he did well, but most 'appear' too be pleased we didn't sign him. I'm delighted Jordan has signed for us, he is Big & Mobile, unlike Glenn Stewart ! :D

