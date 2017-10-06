WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Thompson

Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:28 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1883
Location: East stand!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
No we don't, he's miles in front of all the young forwards coming through the ranks including Fash who i think is the pick of the crop. If anyone should have being let go it should be Turgut, he's championship standard at best.
I understand why we are letting him go, 5 into 4 doesn't go and I'm all for giving home grown youngsters a chance go and with Hadley, JA and Paea coming back there's no room on the cap. so i don't disagree with the decision. however to state the youngsters are better is simply not true.

He's done very well in a position/role he's being asked to do, essentially a prop when he came in as a utility back. Showed us glances and was very hard working/good tackler but not given the chance because his role is to fill in gaps for others and that we don't have a fast wide out forward in our system and haven't for ages. Deserves the two medals for being part of our CC winning campaigns.

good luck to him.



His last game I recall stats wise he made 2 carries for 4 metres. 2 m a carry average. Made 13 tackles and missed 4!! And lost the ball on the 2nd in opposition 20...not a rare occurrence that either.
Fash has never posted those kind of numbers and has miles more improvement in him than Thommo.
Turgut will be a very good player. No doubts about him myself
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:21 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2407
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Maybe it's just to help us get under the cap?
We do have a fair few returning players.

Good luck to him. Always gave 100% and he will do well for Leigh.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:28 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18191
Location: Back in Hull.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
No we don't, he's miles in front of all the young forwards coming through the ranks including Fash who i think is the pick of the crop. If anyone should have being let go it should be Turgut, he's championship standard at best.
I understand why we are letting him go, 5 into 4 doesn't go and I'm all for giving home grown youngsters a chance go and with Hadley, JA and Paea coming back there's no room on the cap. so i don't disagree with the decision. however to state the youngsters are better is simply not true.

He's done very well in a position/role he's being asked to do, essentially a prop when he came in as a utility back. Showed us glances and was very hard working/good tackler but not given the chance because his role is to fill in gaps for others and that we don't have a fast wide out forward in our system and haven't for ages. Deserves the two medals for being part of our CC winning campaigns.

good luck to him.


Fash is a much better prop than him.

Masi will be better than him next year.

Hadley is a better backrower than him.

I know others won't agree, but think Turgut will also be a Breyer player than him when he settles down

So yes they are and Radfords agrees who see these players everyday and he knows more than both of us, so I'll trust his judgment over yours.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:41 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4958
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Been a good player for us but a move is right for both him and the club. Id expect to see another couple go either permenently or on loan
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25165
Location: West Yorkshire
bonaire wrote:
Posted a couple of days ago we need a Masilla/McMeeken type of big fast second row and that we could let Thompson go.
Can see us picking someone up at the World cup
Washbrook next to move out as we have Dean Hadley back who can fulfill what Washbrook gave us.

Which fed trained player did you have in mind?
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:01 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18191
Location: Back in Hull.
I'd make Salford an offer for Josh Jones. The type of forward we are missing.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:35 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26460
Dave K. wrote:
I'd make Salford an offer for Josh Jones. The type of forward we are missing.



I'd rather have kopzcak. Would fit in well in our team
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:38 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18191
Location: Back in Hull.
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'd rather have kopzcak. Would fit in well in our team


I like him too, but think we are ok at prop.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:17 pm
giddyupoldfella User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 491
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
Heard rumours of Maurice Blair.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:23 pm
Smiggs User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9180
Location: Hull
giddyupoldfella wrote:
Heard rumours of Maurice Blair.

What as?
