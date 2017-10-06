knockersbumpMKII wrote:

No we don't, he's miles in front of all the young forwards coming through the ranks including Fash who i think is the pick of the crop. If anyone should have being let go it should be Turgut, he's championship standard at best.

I understand why we are letting him go, 5 into 4 doesn't go and I'm all for giving home grown youngsters a chance go and with Hadley, JA and Paea coming back there's no room on the cap. so i don't disagree with the decision. however to state the youngsters are better is simply not true.



He's done very well in a position/role he's being asked to do, essentially a prop when he came in as a utility back. Showed us glances and was very hard working/good tackler but not given the chance because his role is to fill in gaps for others and that we don't have a fast wide out forward in our system and haven't for ages. Deserves the two medals for being part of our CC winning campaigns.



good luck to him.