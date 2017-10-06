airliebird,runninglate!

knockersbumpMKII wrote: No we don't, he's miles in front of all the young forwards coming through the ranks including Fash who i think is the pick of the crop. If anyone should have being let go it should be Turgut, he's championship standard at best.

I understand why we are letting him go, 5 into 4 doesn't go and I'm all for giving home grown youngsters a chance go and with Hadley, JA and Paea coming back there's no room on the cap. so i don't disagree with the decision. however to state the youngsters are better is simply not true.



He's done very well in a position/role he's being asked to do, essentially a prop when he came in as a utility back. Showed us glances and was very hard working/good tackler but not given the chance because his role is to fill in gaps for others and that we don't have a fast wide out forward in our system and haven't for ages. Deserves the two medals for being part of our CC winning campaigns.



good luck to him.





His last game I recall stats wise he made 2 carries for 4 metres. 2 m a carry average. Made 13 tackles and missed 4!! And lost the ball on the 2nd in opposition 20...not a rare occurrence that either.

Fash has never posted those kind of numbers and has miles more improvement in him than Thommo.

Turgut will be a very good player. No doubts about him myself

Maybe it's just to help us get under the cap?

We do have a fair few returning players.



Good luck to him. Always gave 100% and he will do well for Leigh. Dave K. 100% League Network



Fash is a much better prop than him.



Masi will be better than him next year.



Hadley is a better backrower than him.



I know others won't agree, but think Turgut will also be a Breyer player than him when he settles down



Fash is a much better prop than him.

Masi will be better than him next year.

Hadley is a better backrower than him.

I know others won't agree, but think Turgut will also be a Breyer player than him when he settles down

So yes they are and Radfords agrees who see these players everyday and he knows more than both of us, so I'll trust his judgment over yours.

Been a good player for us but a move is right for both him and the club. Id expect to see another couple go either permenently or on loan Mrs Barista

bonaire wrote: Posted a couple of days ago we need a Masilla/McMeeken type of big fast second row and that we could let Thompson go.

Can see us picking someone up at the World cup

Washbrook next to move out as we have Dean Hadley back who can fulfill what Washbrook gave us.

