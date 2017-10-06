Dave K. 100% League Network



Right decision, tries hard but not good enough for a top 4 side and we have better youngsters coming through.



Wonder if that clears the way for a new signing?



Posted a couple of days ago we need a Masilla/McMeeken type of big fast second row and that we could let Thompson go.

Can see us picking someone up at the World cup

Washbrook next to move out as we have Dean Hadley back who can fulfill what Washbrook gave us.



Cheeky half-back



I agree , that's something we lack . Some pace in the pack and on the fringes . Someone similar to mckeeken or whitehead would do



Dave K. wrote: Right decision, tries hard but not good enough for a top 4 side and we have better youngsters coming through .



Wonder if that clears the way for a new signing?

No we don't, he's miles in front of all the young forwards coming through the ranks including Fash who i think is the pick of the crop. If anyone should have being let go it should be Turgut, he's championship standard at best.

I understand why we are letting him go, 5 into 4 doesn't go and I'm all for giving home grown youngsters a chance go and with Hadley, JA and Paea coming back there's no room on the cap. so i don't disagree with the decision. however to state the youngsters are better is simply not true.



He's done very well in a position/role he's being asked to do, essentially a prop when he came in as a utility back. Showed us glances and was very hard working/good tackler but not given the chance because his role is to fill in gaps for others and that we don't have a fast wide out forward in our system and haven't for ages. Deserves the two medals for being part of our CC winning campaigns.



He's looked better when covering in the backs. Would be a better 2nd row option than the middle we seemed intent on playing him as.



I can't imagine it's freed up much cap space though

He's been massively under par since Wembley.. thought he'd have the bit between his teeth but put some terrible stints in.

So so erratic. Can be great or dire..not much in between

