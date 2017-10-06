WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:37 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6442
Leaving for Leigh Centurions
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:41 pm
DGM User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2148
Good signing for Leigh. Good luck to him, he always gave his all and I reckon he'll be a stand out in the Championship.

Good decision for both Hull & Thompson as I expect his game time would be even more limited next season.

Does this free up more cap space for another signing?
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:50 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1764
Really didn't take his opportunities second half of the season, disappointing, think its the right move
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:02 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18188
Location: Back in Hull.
Right decision, tries hard but not good enough for a top 4 side and we have better youngsters coming through.

Wonder if that clears the way for a new signing?
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:15 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1769
Posted a couple of days ago we need a Masilla/McMeeken type of big fast second row and that we could let Thompson go.
Can see us picking someone up at the World cup
Washbrook next to move out as we have Dean Hadley back who can fulfill what Washbrook gave us.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:31 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18188
Location: Back in Hull.
bonaire wrote:
Posted a couple of days ago we need a Masilla/McMeeken type of big fast second row and that we could let Thompson go.
Can see us picking someone up at the World cup
Washbrook next to move out as we have Dean Hadley back who can fulfill what Washbrook gave us.


No non fed places so doubt we will sign anyone from the WC, unless they where trained in Europe.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:03 pm
FC-Steward User avatar
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 846
bonaire wrote:
Posted a couple of days ago we need a Masilla/McMeeken type of big fast second row and that we could let Thompson go.
Can see us picking someone up at the World cup
Washbrook next to move out as we have Dean Hadley back who can fulfill what Washbrook gave us.

I agree , that's something we lack . Some pace in the pack and on the fringes . Someone similar to mckeeken or whitehead would do
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:25 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3994
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Dave K. wrote:
Right decision, tries hard but not good enough for a top 4 side and we have better youngsters coming through.

Wonder if that clears the way for a new signing?

No we don't, he's miles in front of all the young forwards coming through the ranks including Fash who i think is the pick of the crop. If anyone should have being let go it should be Turgut, he's championship standard at best.
I understand why we are letting him go, 5 into 4 doesn't go and I'm all for giving home grown youngsters a chance go and with Hadley, JA and Paea coming back there's no room on the cap. so i don't disagree with the decision. however to state the youngsters are better is simply not true.

He's done very well in a position/role he's being asked to do, essentially a prop when he came in as a utility back. Showed us glances and was very hard working/good tackler but not given the chance because his role is to fill in gaps for others and that we don't have a fast wide out forward in our system and haven't for ages. Deserves the two medals for being part of our CC winning campaigns.

good luck to him.
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:27 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26457
He's looked better when covering in the backs. Would be a better 2nd row option than the middle we seemed intent on playing him as.

I can't imagine it's freed up much cap space though
Re: Jordan Thompson
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:24 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1882
Location: East stand!
He's been massively under par since Wembley.. thought he'd have the bit between his teeth but put some terrible stints in.
So so erratic. Can be great or dire..not much in between
Fash turgut and Hadley all in from of him now
