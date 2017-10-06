|
Leaving for Leigh Centurions
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:41 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Good signing for Leigh. Good luck to him, he always gave his all and I reckon he'll be a stand out in the Championship.
Good decision for both Hull & Thompson as I expect his game time would be even more limited next season.
Does this free up more cap space for another signing?
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:50 pm
|
Really didn't take his opportunities second half of the season, disappointing, think its the right move
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:02 pm
|
Right decision, tries hard but not good enough for a top 4 side and we have better youngsters coming through.
Wonder if that clears the way for a new signing?
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:15 pm
|
Posted a couple of days ago we need a Masilla/McMeeken type of big fast second row and that we could let Thompson go.
Can see us picking someone up at the World cup
Washbrook next to move out as we have Dean Hadley back who can fulfill what Washbrook gave us.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:31 pm
|
bonaire wrote:
Posted a couple of days ago we need a Masilla/McMeeken type of big fast second row and that we could let Thompson go.
Can see us picking someone up at the World cup
Washbrook next to move out as we have Dean Hadley back who can fulfill what Washbrook gave us.
No non fed places so doubt we will sign anyone from the WC, unless they where trained in Europe.
|
|