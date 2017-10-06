Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger



Does anyone else agree that in BJB, MCB, Tupou, Lynne , Masive and Johnstone we must have the best set of wingers and players who can play on the wing that has ever been assembled in SL. FIL

Mis-read it Belly, thought the thread was about whingers....plenty of them on here M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!



We definitely have a lot of strength in depth on the wing, and some great pace, and although i do think there up there, i think its a bold statement to say that its the best to ever have been assembled in SL.



The key one for me was when you look at the players that could play wing at Bradford in the early 2000s Vaikona, Vainikolo, Shontayne Hape, Pryce etc - How would the likes of MCB and BJB compare to them now?



We definitely have a lot of strength in depth on the wing, and some great pace, and although i do think there up there, i think its a bold statement to say that its the best to ever have been assembled in SL.

The key one for me was when you look at the players that could play wing at Bradford in the early 2000s Vaikona, Vainikolo, Shontayne Hape, Pryce etc - How would the likes of MCB and BJB compare to them now?

I think even this season Hull FC could make the argument with Talanou, Fonua, Michaels, Michaels, Connor.

Wildcat26 wrote: We definitely have a lot of strength in depth on the wing, and some great pace, and although i do think there up there, i think its a bold statement to say that its the best to ever have been assembled in SL.



The key one for me was when you look at the players that could play wing at Bradford in the early 2000s Vaikona, Vainikolo, Shontayne Hape, Pryce etc - How would the likes of MCB and BJB compare to them now?



I think even this season Hull FC could make the argument with Talanou, Fonua, Michaels, Michaels, Connor .

You've stuck Michaels in twice mate. I agree we do have some top quality wingers but as you say, that is a bold statement, although it may not be that far off.



As for Hull, maybe apart from Fonua, personally I'd have BJB & TJ over the rest of the Hull wingers, just for their pace & finishing abilities. Particularly those acrobatic finshers that wingers need to make nowadays & for me BJB & TJ are a couple of best in the League for that, with MCB not far behind. Both Tupou & Lyne started on the wing but have turned into quality centres but as we've seen can still do a good job their. Massive is still young, abit like Lancaster from Hull and behind the rest but still can play at SL level there.



You've stuck Michaels in twice mate. I agree we do have some top quality wingers but as you say, that is a bold statement, although it may not be that far off.

As for Hull, maybe apart from Fonua, personally I'd have BJB & TJ over the rest of the Hull wingers, just for their pace & finishing abilities. Particularly those acrobatic finshers that wingers need to make nowadays & for me BJB & TJ are a couple of best in the League for that, with MCB not far behind. Both Tupou & Lyne started on the wing but have turned into quality centres but as we've seen can still do a good job their. Massive is still young, abit like Lancaster from Hull and behind the rest but still can play at SL level there.

Like you said,that Bradford team had some world Class wing options at the time, there's probably one or two other sides as well that we've forgotten.

Wildcat26 wrote: We definitely have a lot of strength in depth on the wing, and some great pace, and although i do think there up there, i think its a bold statement to say that its the best to ever have been assembled in SL.



The key one for me was when you look at the players that could play wing at Bradford in the early 2000s Vaikona, Vainikolo, Shontayne Hape, Pryce etc - How would the likes of MCB and BJB compare to them now?



I think even this season Hull FC could make the argument with Talanou, Fonua, Michaels, Michaels, Connor.



You really think so? Though Fonua was leaving. Connor, are you sure?



Not sure Connor is world class but he's definitely impressed myself this season.

