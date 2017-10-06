WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Reynolds

Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:45 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1723
I agree there, BLM, if they don't get the game time, we will never know whether or not they are ready.

If Ackryoyd looks ready, he needs some proper game time in the pre season friendlies, not just coming on for the last 10 minutes or so.

On the subject of this, really surprised Jordy didn't get much of a look in this year
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:46 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1723
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:48 pm
Big lads mate
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3239
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Smashing it in pre season doesn’t guarantee it neither.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:57 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2128
Hopefully the promising juniors that we have will get more game time because they will be coming into a team on the front foot and not a team scrambling for SL survival.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:25 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26342
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
Who's smashing it Crowther or Ackroyd, just wondering?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:47 pm
Big lads mate
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3239
Anyone in a shirt Vasty, if those two are privileged to wear one it also includes them.
