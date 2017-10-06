WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Reynolds

Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:24 pm
Joe Banjo


Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 251
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Maybe!
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:39 pm
Wildcat26


Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 661
Location: Wakefield
Maybe as in maybe he signed a new 3 year deal with Leigh yesterday?
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:51 pm
Wildthing



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11390
Location: The City of Wakefield
Wildcat26 wrote:
Maybe as in maybe he signed a new 3 year deal with Leigh yesterday?


Indeed. Thread finished :lol:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:52 pm
Eastern Wildcat


Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1720
Yes, he has signed a new deal.

One name that the Leigh fans also want to keep, but are very doubtful of doing so, as they feel, he is super league standard, is Daniel Mortimer.

Still nothing confirmed on his future.

At 28, 138 NRL games under his belt and a former NRL rookie of the year, they probably have a point.

A bit younger than Finny, but one with a wealth of experience, could he be worth a punt.

Not seen much of him play in the halves when I've seen Leigh this year, only at hooker.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:26 pm
jakeyg95


Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 747
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes, he has signed a new deal.

One name that the Leigh fans also want to keep, but are very doubtful of doing so, as they feel, he is super league standard, is Daniel Mortimer.

Still nothing confirmed on his future.

At 28, 138 NRL games under his belt and a former NRL rookie of the year, they probably have a point.

A bit younger than Finny, but one with a wealth of experience, could he be worth a punt.

Not seen much of him play in the halves when I've seen Leigh this year, only at hooker.


Waste of our final quota spot. Go with a British halfback like Ackroyd or someone else as back up as Miller and Finn are clearly first choice and try find a game changing prop from down under. Then next year when Finn is a year older reassess and use a quota spot potentially on a scrum half.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:32 pm
Eastern Wildcat


Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1720
I do see your point there Jakey, but as good as Ackroyd is, the question is, is he ready potentially for the super league stage, should one of Miller or Finn pick up an injury in pre season, or an early round. We were without Miller for 2 months, if that were to happen, say week 1 of super league, we could really struggle and end up playing catch up
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:42 pm
Wildcat26


Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 661
Location: Wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I do see your point there Jakey, but as good as Ackroyd is, the question is, is he ready potentially for the super league stage, should one of Miller or Finn pick up an injury in pre season, or an early round. We were without Miller for 2 months, if that were to happen, say week 1 of super league, we could really struggle and end up playing catch up


Id go with Jakey and go young and British as a back up - That`s on the basis we are also quite blessed that we have 2 hookers that can also play in the halves quite competently as well.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:30 pm
Red, White and Blue



Joined: Mon May 21, 2007 7:44 pm
Posts: 285
Location: wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes, he has signed a new deal.

One name that the Leigh fans also want to keep, but are very doubtful of doing so, as they feel, he is super league standard, is Daniel Mortimer.

Still nothing confirmed on his future.

At 28, 138 NRL games under his belt and a former NRL rookie of the year, they probably have a point.

A bit younger than Finny, but one with a wealth of experience, could he be worth a punt.

Not seen much of him play in the halves when I've seen Leigh this year, only at hooker.


Seriously, if we 'took a punt' on every player you suggest on here, our squad would be bigger than our supporter base!!!! :WALL:
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:40 pm
Big lads mate


Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3236
If you don’t play the youngsters on a regular basis and I don’t mean one game every ten, or when the game as gone, then we will never know will we.

Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, FIL, got there, Khlav Kalash, leedscat, malpalu, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Towns88, Tricky2309, wakefieldwall, WakiLeaks, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 393 guests

