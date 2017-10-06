Joe Banjo Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm

Posts: 251

Location: Wits End,Jepordy



Wildcat26



Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm

Posts: 661

Location: Wakefield

Maybe as in maybe he signed a new 3 year deal with Leigh yesterday? Wildthing

Wildthing



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm

Posts: 11390

Location: The City of Wakefield



Wildcat26 wrote: Maybe as in maybe he signed a new 3 year deal with Leigh yesterday?

Indeed. Thread finished



Wakefield TRINITY Eastern Wildcat



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1720

Yes, he has signed a new deal.



One name that the Leigh fans also want to keep, but are very doubtful of doing so, as they feel, he is super league standard, is Daniel Mortimer.



Still nothing confirmed on his future.



At 28, 138 NRL games under his belt and a former NRL rookie of the year, they probably have a point.



A bit younger than Finny, but one with a wealth of experience, could he be worth a punt.



Not seen much of him play in the halves when I've seen Leigh this year, only at hooker. jakeyg95



Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am

Posts: 747

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Yes, he has signed a new deal.



One name that the Leigh fans also want to keep, but are very doubtful of doing so, as they feel, he is super league standard, is Daniel Mortimer.



Still nothing confirmed on his future.



At 28, 138 NRL games under his belt and a former NRL rookie of the year, they probably have a point.



A bit younger than Finny, but one with a wealth of experience, could he be worth a punt.



Not seen much of him play in the halves when I've seen Leigh this year, only at hooker.



Waste of our final quota spot. Go with a British halfback like Ackroyd or someone else as back up as Miller and Finn are clearly first choice and try find a game changing prop from down under. Then next year when Finn is a year older reassess and use a quota spot potentially on a scrum half. Eastern Wildcat



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1720

I do see your point there Jakey, but as good as Ackroyd is, the question is, is he ready potentially for the super league stage, should one of Miller or Finn pick up an injury in pre season, or an early round. We were without Miller for 2 months, if that were to happen, say week 1 of super league, we could really struggle and end up playing catch up Wildcat26



Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm

Posts: 661

Location: Wakefield

Eastern Wildcat wrote: I do see your point there Jakey, but as good as Ackroyd is, the question is, is he ready potentially for the super league stage, should one of Miller or Finn pick up an injury in pre season, or an early round. We were without Miller for 2 months, if that were to happen, say week 1 of super league, we could really struggle and end up playing catch up



Id go with Jakey and go young and British as a back up - That`s on the basis we are also quite blessed that we have 2 hookers that can also play in the halves quite competently as well. Id go with Jakey and go young and British as a back up - That`s on the basis we are also quite blessed that we have 2 hookers that can also play in the halves quite competently as well. Red, White and Blue

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon May 21, 2007 7:44 pm

Posts: 285

Location: wakefield

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Yes, he has signed a new deal.



One name that the Leigh fans also want to keep, but are very doubtful of doing so, as they feel, he is super league standard, is Daniel Mortimer.



Still nothing confirmed on his future.



At 28, 138 NRL games under his belt and a former NRL rookie of the year, they probably have a point.



A bit younger than Finny, but one with a wealth of experience, could he be worth a punt.



Not seen much of him play in the halves when I've seen Leigh this year, only at hooker.



Seriously, if we 'took a punt' on every player you suggest on here, our squad would be bigger than our supporter base!!!! Big lads mate



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm

Posts: 3236

