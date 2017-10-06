WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Reynolds

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Ben Reynolds

Post a reply
Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:24 pm
Joe Banjo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 251
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Maybe!
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:39 pm
Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 656
Location: Wakefield
Maybe as in maybe he signed a new 3 year deal with Leigh yesterday?
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:51 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11389
Location: The City of Wakefield
Wildcat26 wrote:
Maybe as in maybe he signed a new 3 year deal with Leigh yesterday?


Indeed. Thread finished :lol:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:52 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1719
Yes, he has signed a new deal.

One name that the Leigh fans also want to keep, but are very doubtful of doing so, as they feel, he is super league standard, is Daniel Mortimer.

Still nothing confirmed on his future.

At 28, 138 NRL games under his belt and a former NRL rookie of the year, they probably have a point.

A bit younger than Finny, but one with a wealth of experience, could he be worth a punt.

Not seen much of him play in the halves when I've seen Leigh this year, only at hooker.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bellycouldtackle, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, got there, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, King Street Cat, Manuel, NEwildcat, pocket 4's, polancoboy, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 307 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,7593,23676,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.