He'd better win his first game because no one gets a honeymoon period off me.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:43 pm
moving on... wrote:
An GF Winning assistant coach. however, didn't he only have a 30% win rate as a head coach?
36%.......
I guess if we want to soften that up a bit ......he was only 34.....and taking over from Wayne Bennett. ....
Maybe just too early for him. .....
Anyway good luck to him .....
Can we now confirm the murdoch masila story......
Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:43 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
He'd better win his first game because no one gets a honeymoon period off me.
And what you gonna do if he doesn't?
Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:45 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
He'd better win his first game because no one gets a honeymoon period off me.
I hope you've sent that recorded delivery to the club.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:46 pm
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:22 pm
Great. Let's back him now.
Hopefully this will put the 'the club are giving us no info' brigade back in their box. At least for an hour or two.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:23 pm
Not the Steve Price pictured in League Express then ?
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:24 pm
His lack of a strong chin worries me...#PriceOut
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:26 pm
An optimist might say:
A 36% NRL win rate must be equivalent to a 72% SL win rate, you know, since SL is soft & easy compared to the NRL.
