Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:39 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
He'd better win his first game because no one gets a honeymoon period off me.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:43 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
moving on... wrote:
An GF Winning assistant coach. however, didn't he only have a 30% win rate as a head coach?



36%.......

I guess if we want to soften that up a bit ......he was only 34.....and taking over from Wayne Bennett. ....

Maybe just too early for him. .....

Anyway good luck to him .....
Can we now confirm the murdoch masila story......
Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:43 pm
Mike Oxlong User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
He'd better win his first game because no one gets a honeymoon period off me.


And what you gonna do if he doesn't?
Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:45 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
rubber duckie wrote:
He'd better win his first game because no one gets a honeymoon period off me.

I hope you've sent that recorded delivery to the club.
Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:46 pm
Mike Oxlong User avatar
#PriceOutAlready
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:22 pm
just_browny Bronze RLFANS Member
Great. Let's back him now.

Hopefully this will put the 'the club are giving us no info' brigade back in their box. At least for an hour or two.
Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:23 pm
A.C.WIRE User avatar
Not the Steve Price pictured in League Express then ?
Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:24 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
His lack of a strong chin worries me...#PriceOut
Re: Price - official
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:26 pm
An optimist might say:

A 36% NRL win rate must be equivalent to a 72% SL win rate, you know, since SL is soft & easy compared to the NRL.
