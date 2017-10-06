WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Steve Price

Steve Price
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:47 am
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3287
Location: Northamptonshire
Club just confirmed ny txt message he is the new coach.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: Steve Price
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:50 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3624
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Asgardian13 wrote:
Club just confirmed ny txt message he is the new coach.


Yep got the same text, worst kept secret. Can now go claim my money from betfred.
Re: Steve Price
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:52 am
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3681
Location: Its in the name
a reason to be happy?
top flight since 1895

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Carbon Glacier, Dave K., eddieH, Fletcher-end-red, Fuzzy-Duck, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, Maco7, marshman777, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, Paul Youane, Philth, scottty, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, The All New Chester Wire, Thelonius, WazzaWire, wire-flyer, WWRLFC78 and 575 guests

