Yeah I agree Sally, I had a different feeling about rugby after 2009 and then seeing the team we had in 2011 and 2012 our side was as good as it gets in SL, up there with any of the top sides that have won things. 2011 the amount of points we scored and we just hammered everyone more so than Cas have this season, and getting to both finals in 2012; that certainly was “peak Wire”. The thing is Leeds had a side just as good at the same time and had that GF winning experience.



From there everything tailed off and bar one year (last year), where we overachieved, we’ve gone backwards since and it’s quite sad to see that the one thing we were all chasing seems so far away again now.



I feel like it's as far away as it was when Cullen was coach and I look at our team now compared to 2011 and 2012 and you can see why. Bar Ratchford Atkins Currie Clark and Hill you could replace the whole rest of our squad with any average SL player and the odd 30+ year old Aussie and we wouldn't be any worse off.

Some great posts. I remember Joel saying after the game the oft used line "You've got to lose one to win one", and oddly it actually made sense at the time. The next year was absolutely galling though. It our peak was always just a bit too short given the age of our key players, so our window for winning it was just a little to small.

Psychedelic Casual wrote: you could replace the whole rest of our squad with any average SL player and the odd 30+ year old Aussie and we wouldn't be any worse off



...and that’s the trademark of a great coach. Look at Powell at Cas and the squad he has. If Gale, McShane, Eden and the like had played for us the last couple of years they’d be average squad players. He has made them look like world beaters, and it amazes me how a coach can bemoan the lack of quality available in this hemisphere when his team of internationals gets hammered by a bunch of well-coached average squad fillers.



...and that's the trademark of a great coach. Look at Powell at Cas and the squad he has. If Gale, McShane, Eden and the like had played for us the last couple of years they'd be average squad players. He has made them look like world beaters, and it amazes me how a coach can bemoan the lack of quality available in this hemisphere when his team of internationals gets hammered by a bunch of well-coached average squad fillers.

We may or may not win anything under this new regime, but we were clearly never ever going to progress under the current regime with the players available. As much as I like Smith and I'm grateful for how he turned us around, it doesn't mean he's the answer to our future. The evidence suggests the opposite. We need a tough resilient character who can grind out wins with a team of less superstars and more basic rugby skills.

Psychedelic Casual wrote: From there everything tailed off and bar one year (last year), where we overachieved, we’ve gone backwards since and it’s quite sad to see that the one thing we were all chasing seems so far away again now.



I feel like it’s as far away as it was when Cullen was coach and I look at our team now compared to 2011 and 2012 and you can see why. Bar Ratchford Atkins Currie Clark and Hill you could replace the whole rest of our squad with any average SL player and the odd 30+ year old Aussie and we wouldn’t be any worse off.



The squad feels like it needs more work now than when Cullen left but when Cullen was coach the bar from our rivals was higher. We were building a promising team but we still had to contend with very strong Leeds and Saints teams and a re-emerging Wigan. None of those sides are as strong now as they were then and neither are Cas or Hull. There isn't as much top talent around now which is bad for the quality of SL but makes it easier to climb back up if you get coaching and recruitment right as Cas and Hull have shown.



The squad feels like it needs more work now than when Cullen left but when Cullen was coach the bar from our rivals was higher. We were building a promising team but we still had to contend with very strong Leeds and Saints teams and a re-emerging Wigan. None of those sides are as strong now as they were then and neither are Cas or Hull. There isn't as much top talent around now which is bad for the quality of SL but makes it easier to climb back up if you get coaching and recruitment right as Cas and Hull have shown.

When Cullen was coach I felt that we were further behind the teams at the top. Now it doesn't take much to make a big difference. Take Warrington over the period 2015 to 2017, and compare the time when there was an in-form Sandow in the side against the rest of the time: basically trophy contenders vs also rans. That's one player.

League Champions 2011 2016 sally cinnamon

Jimathay wrote: It our peak was always just a bit too short given the age of our key players, so our window for winning it was just a little to small.



Every team that wants sustained success faces the same challenge of replacing players that get older and our recruitment plan on the face of it looked sensible. In our peak I would have said our three most important players were Michael Monaghan, Briers and Morley. Back then if someone had said to us the replacement plan is Man of Steel Daryl Clark, bringing in a couple of the best young British halfbacks in Myler and Ratchford plus G O'B coming through the ranks, and although we didn't know how good he was at the time, Chris Hill we'd have thought that looked good.



Westerman and Lineham were signings who had been successful in SL and Russell and the recall of Penny were also moves that looked like we were taking a punt on talent.



Those signings had mixed success and overall did not replace the core players we lost but I think what really killed us was the slow attrition of the lesser names of the successful era: Paul Wood, Higham, Grix, Bridge, Riley plus the ageing of Westwood and Harrison. Our recruitment post 2011 has been poor and we just haven't either brought in players good enough to replace them and also our pipeline of youth talent has not been what we hoped. Other than Currie it's just been a succession of players who we had high hopes but didn't have the ability to handle SL in the way that the others did.



Every team that wants sustained success faces the same challenge of replacing players that get older and our recruitment plan on the face of it looked sensible. In our peak I would have said our three most important players were Michael Monaghan, Briers and Morley. Back then if someone had said to us the replacement plan is Man of Steel Daryl Clark, bringing in a couple of the best young British halfbacks in Myler and Ratchford plus G O'B coming through the ranks, and although we didn't know how good he was at the time, Chris Hill we'd have thought that looked good.

Westerman and Lineham were signings who had been successful in SL and Russell and the recall of Penny were also moves that looked like we were taking a punt on talent.

Those signings had mixed success and overall did not replace the core players we lost but I think what really killed us was the slow attrition of the lesser names of the successful era: Paul Wood, Higham, Grix, Bridge, Riley plus the ageing of Westwood and Harrison. Our recruitment post 2011 has been poor and we just haven't either brought in players good enough to replace them and also our pipeline of youth talent has not been what we hoped. Other than Currie it's just been a succession of players who we had high hopes but didn't have the ability to handle SL in the way that the others did.

If we'd have got the recruitment right and some of those players who seemed to be promising signings, had delivered what we thought, we could have extended our window of being able to compete for trophies in the way that Leeds and Wigan coped with losing their key players.

League Champions 2011 2016 easyWire

If we can do the basics correctly and add another half and another prop and maybe a proper winger, we won't be that far off. Remember we do have 6 current/recent England internationals in our starting 13. The squad doesn't have any depth at all I must admit, so let's hope we have a lucky year with injuries.



Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 418

Location: Manchester

sally cinnamon wrote: The squad feels like it needs more work now than when Cullen left but when Cullen was coach the bar from our rivals was higher. We were building a promising team but we still had to contend with very strong Leeds and Saints teams and a re-emerging Wigan. None of those sides are as strong now as they were then and neither are Cas or Hull. There isn't as much top talent around now which is bad for the quality of SL but makes it easier to climb back up if you get coaching and recruitment right as Cas and Hull have shown.



When Cullen was coach I felt that we were further behind the teams at the top. Now it doesn't take much to make a big difference. Take Warrington over the period 2015 to 2017, and compare the time when there was an in-form Sandow in the side against the rest of the time: basically trophy contenders vs also rans. That's one player.

Yeah good point. Never thought of it like that before. Well here's hoping the new regime and new signings really do make a difference and bring a new/different era to Wire.

