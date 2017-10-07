WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 5 years ago today.

Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:54 am
Great post, Sally.
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:54 am
Yeah I agree Sally, I had a different feeling about rugby after 2009 and then seeing the team we had in 2011 and 2012 our side was as good as it gets in SL, up there with any of the top sides that have won things. 2011 the amount of points we scored and we just hammered everyone more so than Cas have this season, and getting to both finals in 2012; that certainly was “peak Wire”. The thing is Leeds had a side just as good at the same time and had that GF winning experience.

From there everything tailed off and bar one year (last year), where we overachieved, we’ve gone backwards since and it’s quite sad to see that the one thing we were all chasing seems so far away again now.

I feel like it’s as far away as it was when Cullen was coach and I look at our team now compared to 2011 and 2012 and you can see why. Bar Ratchford Atkins Currie Clark and Hill you could replace the whole rest of our squad with any average SL player and the odd 30+ year old Aussie and we wouldn’t be any worse off.
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:30 am
Some great posts. I remember Joel saying after the game the oft used line "You've got to lose one to win one", and oddly it actually made sense at the time. The next year was absolutely galling though. It our peak was always just a bit too short given the age of our key players, so our window for winning it was just a little to small.
