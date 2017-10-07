Yeah I agree Sally, I had a different feeling about rugby after 2009 and then seeing the team we had in 2011 and 2012 our side was as good as it gets in SL, up there with any of the top sides that have won things. 2011 the amount of points we scored and we just hammered everyone more so than Cas have this season, and getting to both finals in 2012; that certainly was “peak Wire”. The thing is Leeds had a side just as good at the same time and had that GF winning experience.



From there everything tailed off and bar one year (last year), where we overachieved, we’ve gone backwards since and it’s quite sad to see that the one thing we were all chasing seems so far away again now.



I feel like it’s as far away as it was when Cullen was coach and I look at our team now compared to 2011 and 2012 and you can see why. Bar Ratchford Atkins Currie Clark and Hill you could replace the whole rest of our squad with any average SL player and the odd 30+ year old Aussie and we wouldn’t be any worse off.