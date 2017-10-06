Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9101

The Wire made their first Grand Final. I don't remember too much of the game as those were my boozing days.



I do remember we had finished 2nd in the league and I was expecting us to beat Leeds who had finished 5th. We had just knocked Saints out at their place having lost to them at ours 2 weeks earlier. It was honours even at HT 14-14 and we were leading at 60 mins.





Two cracking sides when you look at the teams.



Warrington: Hodgson; Riley, Ratchford, Atkins, J Monaghan; Briers, Myler; Harrison, Higham, Hill, Westwood, Waterhouse, Grix.



Replacements: Cooper, M Monaghan, Wood, Morley.



Leeds: Hardaker; Jones-Bishop, Watkins, Ablett, Hall; McGuire, Sinfield; Leuluai, Burrow, Peacock, Jones-Buchanan, Delaney, Bailey. https://www.mind.org.uk Captain Hook Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm

Posts: 806

Location: Sunny Southport

I can't imagine any Wire fan (other than the most die hard pessimist) thought we would lose that game. I wasn't drinking but felt totally sick leaving the ground. Didn't feel much better against Wigan the first time, last year I felt was always going to be difficult given our struggle against saints in the semi. Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact. Bobby_Peru

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am

Posts: 1885

Location: Just turning your corner now

A dark day indeed! Jimathay

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm

Posts: 118

Location: Lymm

Look at those two sides! Either would walk the league this season. -Long time lurker- ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm

Posts: 3356

Location: newton-le-willows



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm3356newton-le-willows I seem to remember us pressing the Leeds line & Bailey started a fight near the halfway line by taking,i think, Riley out in back play. That put us out of our stride & Ablett won the match for Leeds. kirtonLindseyWolf

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm

Posts: 275

I just started to get over this and you bring it up again!!! Cheers wire-flyer

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm

Posts: 179

5 years later and we still haven't won it lefty goldblatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm

Posts: 5614

Location: South Stand.....bored

I've said this countless times in recent years.



Leeds (and Wigan, Saints and Bradford(at the time)are BATTLEHARDENED at this time of year.



Despite the gap in points in the table, DO NOT RULE LEEDS OUT, tomorrow Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist. Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm

Posts: 683

it should have been a learning curve and been able to learn lessons.



I was not overly disappointed to lose, the fact we were ahead didn't help but it should have been a stepping stone to future success. The other two I was gutted as we clearly hadn't learnt our lessons and the third gf loss should have signaled the end for smith for me...



Let's hope we're looking back in 5 years thinking back to the day price was announced and was the start of our gf winning team assembly... I wonder how many players from last years team will be in our gf winning team if and when we win it ? sally cinnamon

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am

Posts: 14096

Location: NFL playoffs

2012 was possibly "peak Wire" in the TS era. We were better in the league overall in 2011, but 2012 was certainly peak Wire pack as we added Chris Hill and Trent Waterhouse to the 2011 pack, and it was the last year when both Adrian Morley and Michael Monaghan were MoS contenders. In the backs we had lost King but gained Ratchford.



As others have noted, both sides had class teams that year and we contested both finals. What was interesting that year was the different levels of comfort the two teams had in playing at Wembley and Old Trafford. It was like playing them home and away and they were a completely different prospect in the Grand Final.



By 2012, none of the Leeds players had won a Challenge Cup, it had become a bit of a monkey on their back, whereas we had won there twice in the last three years, including against them. So at Wembley after it had been a tight game in the first half, they had a try ruled out and then we went straight up the other end and scored, it rattled them, and we ended up scoring three times in ten minutes and they were making errors and getting frustrated and had no rhythm, while we were full of confidence feeling like we could punish them at will. They were a team clearly affected by the fact the last prize that had eluded them was slipping away again, and they couldn't handle us. On the train back I was chatting to some Leeds fans, who were on a real downer, saying they had an ageing team and were second best to us in every department and needed major change. Trying to cheer them up I said, well you never know, you still might end up playing us in the Grand Final, and straight away one of them said "aye, we'd win that" and you could see they believed it.



And when we played Leeds at Old Trafford I felt like their players had the same attitude. There was a different belief and Sinfield was well in control. In those days I used to go with the same group of lads every year to the Grand Final who were all Leeds fans plus me and a Hull KR fan, so I ended up watching it from the Leeds end. We had the lead a couple of times but I never felt confident and there was a sense of calm in the Leeds fans that they were just waiting for the inevitable.



The other thing I remember from that game was not being too upset that we had lost, because I thought, we're getting closer, reaching Old Trafford was a watershed for us and we'll have a great chance next year. Also on a subconscious level I liked the feeling of still having a prize to chase for. RL took on a different meaning for me after our 2009 Challenge Cup win. I used to take RL a lot more seriously, my dream was to see us win a major trophy, and I used to feel the hopes and disappointment more intensely till we won our first. After that I was a lot more chilled: I've seen us win at Wembley and nothing can take that away. But I like having a dream of chasing something we haven't done yet.



A year later, I thought we would beat Wigan and if it hadn't been for the injury to Joel Monaghan we would have done. After we lost that one I felt very differently - it had an end of an era feel and it felt like a window had closed and I did feel regret that that great team's days were at an end without the Grand Final win we wanted. Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012

League Champions 2011 2016 Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Carbon Glacier, CW8, DAG, easyWire, Gazwire, HOOF HEARTED, Jake the Peg, marshman777, Paddyfc, rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, Smith's Brolly, The Riddler, WalterWizard and 393 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,148 2,441 76,282 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TOMORROW : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























