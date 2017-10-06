WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 5 years ago today.

5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:54 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9101
The Wire made their first Grand Final. I don't remember too much of the game as those were my boozing days.

I do remember we had finished 2nd in the league and I was expecting us to beat Leeds who had finished 5th. We had just knocked Saints out at their place having lost to them at ours 2 weeks earlier. It was honours even at HT 14-14 and we were leading at 60 mins.


Two cracking sides when you look at the teams.

Warrington: Hodgson; Riley, Ratchford, Atkins, J Monaghan; Briers, Myler; Harrison, Higham, Hill, Westwood, Waterhouse, Grix.

Replacements: Cooper, M Monaghan, Wood, Morley.

Leeds: Hardaker; Jones-Bishop, Watkins, Ablett, Hall; McGuire, Sinfield; Leuluai, Burrow, Peacock, Jones-Buchanan, Delaney, Bailey.
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:35 am
Captain Hook
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 806
Location: Sunny Southport
I can't imagine any Wire fan (other than the most die hard pessimist) thought we would lose that game. I wasn't drinking but felt totally sick leaving the ground. Didn't feel much better against Wigan the first time, last year I felt was always going to be difficult given our struggle against saints in the semi.
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:05 am
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1884
Location: Just turning your corner now
A dark day indeed!
Image
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:08 am
Jimathay
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Lymm
Look at those two sides! Either would walk the league this season.
-Long time lurker-
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:20 am
ninearches
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3356
Location: newton-le-willows
I seem to remember us pressing the Leeds line & Bailey started a fight near the halfway line by taking,i think, Riley out in back play. That put us out of our stride & Ablett won the match for Leeds.
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:44 am
kirtonLindseyWolf
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 275
I just started to get over this and you bring it up again!!! Cheers
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:00 pm
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 179
5 years later and we still haven't won it :roll:
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:34 pm
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5614
Location: South Stand.....bored
I've said this countless times in recent years.

Leeds (and Wigan, Saints and Bradford(at the time)are BATTLEHARDENED at this time of year.

Despite the gap in points in the table, DO NOT RULE LEEDS OUT, tomorrow
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:46 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 683
it should have been a learning curve and been able to learn lessons.

I was not overly disappointed to lose, the fact we were ahead didn't help but it should have been a stepping stone to future success. The other two I was gutted as we clearly hadn't learnt our lessons and the third gf loss should have signaled the end for smith for me...

Let's hope we're looking back in 5 years thinking back to the day price was announced and was the start of our gf winning team assembly... I wonder how many players from last years team will be in our gf winning team if and when we win it ?

