The Wire made their first Grand Final. I don't remember too much of the game as those were my boozing days.



I do remember we had finished 2nd in the league and I was expecting us to beat Leeds who had finished 5th. We had just knocked Saints out at their place having lost to them at ours 2 weeks earlier. It was honours even at HT 14-14 and we were leading at 60 mins.





Two cracking sides when you look at the teams.



Warrington: Hodgson; Riley, Ratchford, Atkins, J Monaghan; Briers, Myler; Harrison, Higham, Hill, Westwood, Waterhouse, Grix.



Replacements: Cooper, M Monaghan, Wood, Morley.



Leeds: Hardaker; Jones-Bishop, Watkins, Ablett, Hall; McGuire, Sinfield; Leuluai, Burrow, Peacock, Jones-Buchanan, Delaney, Bailey.