WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 5 years ago today.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves 5 years ago today.

Post a reply
5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:54 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9096
The Wire made their first Grand Final. I don't remember too much of the game as those were my boozing days.

I do remember we had finished 2nd in the league and I was expecting us to beat Leeds who had finished 5th. We had just knocked Saints out at their place having lost to them at ours 2 weeks earlier. It was honours even at HT 14-14 and we were leading at 60 mins.


Two cracking sides when you look at the teams.

Warrington: Hodgson; Riley, Ratchford, Atkins, J Monaghan; Briers, Myler; Harrison, Higham, Hill, Westwood, Waterhouse, Grix.

Replacements: Cooper, M Monaghan, Wood, Morley.

Leeds: Hardaker; Jones-Bishop, Watkins, Ablett, Hall; McGuire, Sinfield; Leuluai, Burrow, Peacock, Jones-Buchanan, Delaney, Bailey.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:35 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 801
Location: Sunny Southport
I can't imagine any Wire fan (other than the most die hard pessimist) thought we would lose that game. I wasn't drinking but felt totally sick leaving the ground. Didn't feel much better against Wigan the first time, last year I felt was always going to be difficult given our struggle against saints in the semi.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:05 am
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1880
Location: Just turning your corner now
A dark day indeed!
Image
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:08 am
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 116
Location: Lymm
Look at those two sides! Either would walk the league this season.
-Long time lurker-
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:20 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3354
Location: newton-le-willows
I seem to remember us pressing the Leeds line & Bailey started a fight near the halfway line by taking,i think, Riley out in back play. That put us out of our stride & Ablett won the match for Leeds.
Re: 5 years ago today.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:44 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 272
I just started to get over this and you bring it up again!!! Cheers

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Carbon Glacier, Dave K., eddieH, Fletcher-end-red, Fuzzy-Duck, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, Maco7, marshman777, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, Paul Youane, Philth, scottty, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, The All New Chester Wire, Thelonius, WazzaWire, wire-flyer, WWRLFC78 and 573 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,7022,89976,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM