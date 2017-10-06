WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy/19s/Reserves

Academy/19s/Reserves
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:01 am
BaldAvenger

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:44 pm
Posts: 3
Anybody have any news......

Thanks
Re: Academy/19s/Reserves
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:33 am
Alan


Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9931
Location: Deep in Leytherland
BaldAvenger wrote:
Anybody have any news......

Thanks


Well, I believe the intention was to have a Category C academy set up - whatever that is - and the possibility of a joint reserve squad with Salford. Not sure how the latter will pan out with Salford seemingly embarking on a cost cutting exercise.
Re: Academy/19s/Reserves
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:02 am
BaldAvenger

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:44 pm
Posts: 3
Alan wrote:
Well, I believe the intention was to have a Category C academy set up - whatever that is - and the possibility of a joint reserve squad with Salford. Not sure how the latter will pan out with Salford seemingly embarking on a cost cutting exercise.


Cat 3 Academies are linked with colleges to spread the cost and to enable the player to gain a qualification , whilst training for pro level sports...
I presume Wig/Leigh..??

Salford can feck off....Local lads wanting to play for Leigh is whats needed...!
Re: Academy/19s/Reserves
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:53 pm
Alan


Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9931
Location: Deep in Leytherland
BaldAvenger wrote:
Cat 3 Academies are linked with colleges to spread the cost and to enable the player to gain a qualification , whilst training for pro level sports...
I presume Wig/Leigh..??

Salford can feck off....Local lads wanting to play for Leigh is whats needed...!


Cheers for the info on Category 3.

As for a joint reserve side, I presume the idea was to share the considerable cost, at a time when we are tring to spend on building a SL squad for first team. I believe that is what Hull & Hull KR have been doing with their academy set up?
Re: Academy/19s/Reserves
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:13 pm
BaldAvenger

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:44 pm
Posts: 3
Hmmmm ... can see how that would be able to spread the cost... be a shame for academy lads tho if they bust a gut all season to get a chance n then have it taken away .be interesting when and how the selection process will start... would suggest pre season for reserves and first team would be more or less same time??? (I could be miles off tho , only guess work )
Re: Academy/19s/Reserves
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:11 am
Mookachaka


Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1048
Why don't they just use Leigh East / Leigh Miners as feeder clubs?

Give a player they like a contract, but then keep them at there ametuer clubs. They'll be playing a better standard of rugby there rather than at college, and you could make them train with the first team once or twice a week.

