Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 BaldAvenger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:44 pm

Posts: 3

Anybody have any news......



Thanks Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9931

Location: Deep in Leytherland

BaldAvenger wrote: Anybody have any news......



Thanks



Well, I believe the intention was to have a Category C academy set up - whatever that is - and the possibility of a joint reserve squad with Salford. Not sure how the latter will pan out with Salford seemingly embarking on a cost cutting exercise. Well, I believe the intention was to have a Category C academy set up - whatever that is - and the possibility of a joint reserve squad with Salford. Not sure how the latter will pan out with Salford seemingly embarking on a cost cutting exercise. BaldAvenger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:44 pm

Posts: 3

Alan wrote: Well, I believe the intention was to have a Category C academy set up - whatever that is - and the possibility of a joint reserve squad with Salford. Not sure how the latter will pan out with Salford seemingly embarking on a cost cutting exercise.



Cat 3 Academies are linked with colleges to spread the cost and to enable the player to gain a qualification , whilst training for pro level sports...

I presume Wig/Leigh..??



Salford can feck off....Local lads wanting to play for Leigh is whats needed...! Cat 3 Academies are linked with colleges to spread the cost and to enable the player to gain a qualification , whilst training for pro level sports...I presume Wig/Leigh..??Salford can feck off....Local lads wanting to play for Leigh is whats needed...! Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9931

Location: Deep in Leytherland

BaldAvenger wrote: Cat 3 Academies are linked with colleges to spread the cost and to enable the player to gain a qualification , whilst training for pro level sports...

I presume Wig/Leigh..??



Salford can feck off....Local lads wanting to play for Leigh is whats needed...!



Cheers for the info on Category 3.



As for a joint reserve side, I presume the idea was to share the considerable cost, at a time when we are tring to spend on building a SL squad for first team. I believe that is what Hull & Hull KR have been doing with their academy set up? Cheers for the info on Category 3.As for a joint reserve side, I presume the idea was to share the considerable cost, at a time when we are tring to spend on building a SL squad for first team. I believe that is what Hull & Hull KR have been doing with their academy set up? BaldAvenger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:44 pm

Posts: 3

Hmmmm ... can see how that would be able to spread the cost... be a shame for academy lads tho if they bust a gut all season to get a chance n then have it taken away .be interesting when and how the selection process will start... would suggest pre season for reserves and first team would be more or less same time??? (I could be miles off tho , only guess work ) Mookachaka Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm

Posts: 1048

Why don't they just use Leigh East / Leigh Miners as feeder clubs?



Give a player they like a contract, but then keep them at there ametuer clubs. They'll be playing a better standard of rugby there rather than at college, and you could make them train with the first team once or twice a week. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: brooklands tap room, Dick Jones, Eastern Wildcat, EVO105, Google Adsense [Bot], Mookachaka, Morvan, Snowy, Wildthing and 368 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,245 2,578 76,282 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























