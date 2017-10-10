Jake the Peg wrote: I think that's when they can kick us out

What has permeated through the various and many discussions about this over the years is that perhaps they can't kick us out at that point because we have some protection for the second 25 years of our lease as the tenant, but they can at that point review our terms and conditions and perhaps impose different ones on us, which could make our tenure extremely difficult if not impossible.I know originally we would have recourse to the Council in such circumstances but the SMC's lease seems now to be so water tight as far as the councils input is concerned (probably because the authorities fears of having to maintain the place and the revenue costs that would accrue on them has seen them sign away any control, in exchange for the responsibility for maintenance shifting to the SMC re what happened with the arena) I think that the existence of our club is under threat at that point myself.