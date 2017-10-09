WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gategate

Re: Gategate
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:50 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 795
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Presumed dedication.

Most public rights of way have come into existence by way of presumed dedication. Presumed dedication refers to a long-established principle that long use by the public without challenge can constitute evidence that the landowner intended to dedicate the used route as a public right of way.

Presumed dedication can take place under either common law or statute law, which provide slightly different frameworks. Anyone who has evidence that a right of way has come into existence by statute or common law can apply for a Definitive Map Modification Order (DMMO) to have the right of way recorded on the definitive map.

The onus is on the person claiming a right of way to show that by the landowner’s conduct, or the absence of any action by the landowner to prevent the public from using the claimed route, it can be inferred that the landowner intended to dedicate the path to the public

As HCC is the landowner it should be easy to resolve.
Re: Gategate
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:08 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6444
Colin Inglis has some ideas about what the Council can do

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/news/hul ... hip-596151
Re: Gategate
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:44 pm
Hull White Star User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 19, 2005 9:04 pm
Posts: 2335
Location: Marys Place, near the River, in Nebraska, Waitin' on A Sunny Day
Another boot in for the people of Hull. I've just come back from Hull Fair, every year since the stadium opened we have parked there with a blue badge for free, usually blue badge holders were allowed around the stadium bowl like at matches. Tonight we now have to pay £5 and park in the South Car Park with everyone else. Now before certain people kick off about how disabled people aren't exempt from charges, I absolutely agree, as its not about paying its about being able to park close to where I need to be, what I don't agree with is a fee charged this year when I'm not getting any closer than I did every other year without charge. Even the stewards weren't happy as they were getting complaints from a lot of disabled motorists and advised us to complain. I think I can take a guess as to who has moved the goal posts this year to make as much money as they can, but not advertised it anywhere.
Re: Gategate
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:17 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 795
Hull White Star wrote:
Another boot in for the people of Hull. I've just come back from Hull Fair, every year since the stadium opened we have parked there with a blue badge for free, usually blue badge holders were allowed around the stadium bowl like at matches. Tonight we now have to pay £5 and park in the South Car Park with everyone else. Now before certain people kick off about how disabled people aren't exempt from charges, I absolutely agree, as its not about paying its about being able to park close to where I need to be, what I don't agree with is a fee charged this year when I'm not getting any closer than I did every other year without charge. Even the stewards weren't happy as they were getting complaints from a lot of disabled motorists and advised us to complain. I think I can take a guess as to who has moved the goal posts this year to make as much money as they can, but not advertised it anywhere.


If they are that desperate for money then you have to really pity them, I really can't imagine how sad, empty and pathetic the Allam's lives must be for them to be as petty as they are.
Re: Gategate
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:25 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25181
Location: West Yorkshire
Can you imagine the planning warfare that would have ensued had the council gifted them the whole thing as many advocated? :lol:
Re: Gategate
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:30 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 795
Mrs Barista wrote:
Can you imagine the planning warfare that would have ensued had the council gifted them the whole thing as many advocated? :lol:


You mean the hotel, super casino etc etc that we were promised by the powers at HCC?
Re: Gategate
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:10 pm
Trawlerman User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 27, 2001 7:41 pm
Posts: 879
Location: West Stand
"As stated in previous SMC statements this path is not a public right of way and this person had other ways of entering the stadium bowl if required."

Above quote from HDM web site. Don't like to state the obvious but so would someone with terrorist intent !!!!
Re: Gategate
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:24 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4005
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
You've more chance of being killed by a motorist in the UK many times over than you have of being killed by a terrorist, this is a fact. Indeed terrorist acts have being meted out by using motorvehicle a few times so why aren't the SMC blocking access to the stadium all all times for ANY motorvehicle given the high risk of death by such and potential terrorist attack?
Basically they've concocted some BS not backed up by any agency that deals with these matters because said agencies wouldn't say its closure negates a terrorist attack and the council are yet again shown to be weak as feck, incapable of being effective representatives of the people and not giving good value, not by a long chalk.

folk were hoping that 2017 would be a real cornerstone for the city and help build on what has being a very good year but a bit of tinsel and window dressing is no good for rebuilding the future, if the handling of the stadium and indeed many other aspects I see and experience for myself and hear about when i come back to my home city then KuH isn't going to flourish in the way people would have envisaged.
Re: Gategate
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:02 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 795
Where’s Webbo with his usual diatribe...!
