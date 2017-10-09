Hull White Star

Another boot in for the people of Hull. I've just come back from Hull Fair, every year since the stadium opened we have parked there with a blue badge for free, usually blue badge holders were allowed around the stadium bowl like at matches. Tonight we now have to pay £5 and park in the South Car Park with everyone else. Now before certain people kick off about how disabled people aren't exempt from charges, I absolutely agree, as its not about paying its about being able to park close to where I need to be, what I don't agree with is a fee charged this year when I'm not getting any closer than I did every other year without charge. Even the stewards weren't happy as they were getting complaints from a lot of disabled motorists and advised us to complain. I think I can take a guess as to who has moved the goal posts this year to make as much money as they can, but not advertised it anywhere.



PCollinson1990

If they are that desperate for money then you have to really pity them, I really can't imagine how sad, empty and pathetic the Allam's lives must be for them to be as petty as they are.

Mrs Barista

Can you imagine the planning warfare that would have ensued had the council gifted them the whole thing as many advocated?



PCollinson1990

Mrs Barista wrote: Can you imagine the planning warfare that would have ensued had the council gifted them the whole thing as many advocated?



You mean the hotel, super casino etc etc that we were promised by the powers at HCC?

