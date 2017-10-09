knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Presumed dedication.
Most public rights of way have come into existence by way of presumed dedication. Presumed dedication refers to a long-established principle that long use by the public without challenge can constitute evidence that the landowner intended to dedicate the used route as a public right of way.
Presumed dedication can take place under either common law or statute law, which provide slightly different frameworks. Anyone who has evidence that a right of way has come into existence by statute or common law can apply for a Definitive Map Modification Order (DMMO) to have the right of way recorded on the definitive map.
The onus is on the person claiming a right of way to show that by the landowner’s conduct, or the absence of any action by the landowner to prevent the public from using the claimed route, it can be inferred that the landowner intended to dedicate the path to the public
As HCC is the landowner it should be easy to resolve.