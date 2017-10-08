WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gategate

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:31 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 781
phil webbo wrote:
The statements put out by whom? The SMC manage the grounds and as we found at great cost have an airtight contract, the councils only recourse is through the planning process. The footpath was built for the Stadium and as such is not a public right of way.

Slither and squirm, just what we expect from the great and good of HCC, Mr Webster, you epitomise everything that’s wrong with local government, idiots elected and setting low targets and constantly missing them. I would imagine you voted for the unnecessary new Ice Rink and the sub capacity (but inflated cost) venue, not to mention the countless delays on Castle Street development and idiocy of bus lanes. City of Culture we may be, but the only culture at the power levels of the Council is a self-serving culture of the old boys network.
