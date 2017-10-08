PCollinson1990 wrote: With the Allams, it’s almost a threat from within, they seem to want to “blow up” the KC from within. The old man seems intent on misery to achieve his own happiness. All that money, no conscience or morals.

The response from councillors, at least on Twitter and in the poorly articulated "statements" seems high on emotion and low on detailed critique and dismantling of the rationale put forward by the SMC. Whether that's through lack of capability, appetite or resources to fund appropriately specialist legal counsel I don't know, but posturing about taking the gate down themselves then having to concede that in the main it will stay shut is exactly the response the Allams would have been hoping for IMO.