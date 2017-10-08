|
Mrs Barista wrote:
I’m not quite sure I understand the terrorist threat and how this gate mitigates it. What’s the theory?
That terrorists wishing to attack the stadium are too thick to go via West Park.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:50 am
few bike locks and it'll stay open for a while
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:08 am
Terrorists are only interested in killing as many innocent people as they can not blowing up empty buildings.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:09 am
yorksguy1865 wrote:
What I do find daft about this is that the gate is opened when city games are on so what allam is saying is we will close the gate to stop a terrorist attack when the stadium is empty but leave it open to make it easier for the terrorist when there is a bunch of people in there...
Well, exactly. This is what I don’t get. Surely the “risk” is elevated on matchday therefore the requirement to close this ISIS barrier should be then? The whole rationale sounds bonkers to me.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:22 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well, exactly. This is what I don’t get. Surely the “risk” is elevated on matchday therefore the requirement to close this ISIS barrier should be then? The whole rationale sounds bonkers to me.
With the Allams, it’s almost a threat from within, they seem to want to “blow up” the KC from within. The old man seems intent on misery to achieve his own happiness. All that money, no conscience or morals.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:08 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
With the Allams, it’s almost a threat from within, they seem to want to “blow up” the KC from within. The old man seems intent on misery to achieve his own happiness. All that money, no conscience or morals.
The response from councillors, at least on Twitter and in the poorly articulated "statements" seems high on emotion and low on detailed critique and dismantling of the rationale put forward by the SMC. Whether that's through lack of capability, appetite or resources to fund appropriately specialist legal counsel I don't know, but posturing about taking the gate down themselves then having to concede that in the main it will stay shut is exactly the response the Allams would have been hoping for IMO.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:13 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Wasn't it a Labour council that essentially gave away the asset and the opportunity to get some of the money back they'd spent on it, including being able to utilise their property without being charged for it.
the whole thing was a massive cockup from day 1 and the council don't have the know-how or gumption to rectify the mistakes made.
No it wasn’t, it was the Lib Dem’s under Simone Butterworth that put together the contract and signed it. And it isn’t about having the know how, the contract is air tight, we have had QCs look at it over the air I arena farce.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:18 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
The response from councillors, at least on Twitter and in the poorly articulated "statements" seems high on emotion and low on detailed critique and dismantling of the rationale put forward by the SMC. Whether that's through lack of capability, appetite or resources to fund appropriately specialist legal counsel I don't know, but posturing about taking the gate down themselves then having to concede that in the main it will stay shut is exactly the response the Allams would have been hoping for IMO.
The statements put out by whom? The SMC manage the grounds and as we found at great cost have an airtight contract, the councils only recourse is through the planning process. The footpath was built for the Stadium and as such is not a public right of way.
|